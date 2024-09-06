Shares for the future: a new top 10 stock

After a remarkable recovery from the pandemic in 2023, package tour operator and leisure airline Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) achieved another strong set of results in the year to March 2024. Revenue grew 24%, and adjusted after-tax operating profit grew 9%. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers Scoring Jet2: building resilience The airline has only recently celebrated its 21st birthday. The more profitable package holiday arm, Jet2holidays, is not yet 18. The Past (dependable) [2.5] Profitable growth: 20% plus CAGR in revenue and profit [1]

Strong finances: Modest net financial obligations [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC (ex. Pandemic) 8% [0.5] Yet over the last 12 years Jet2 has increased revenue at a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 20% and profit at a CAGR of 24%. It is a £6 billion revenue business.

Because its customers pay for flights and holidays in advance, Jet2 typically earns more in cash flow than it does in profit. Although it cannot rely on the customer’s money for investment (it will be used up in flying the flights), at the end of the financial year £1.3 billion of the £3.2 billion cash on its balance sheet was its own, as opposed to customer deposits. Strong finances are essential if the company is to continue to finance the modernisation and expansion of its fleet and other investments critical to growth and efficiency. It is also necessary to survive the occasional shock. Jet2’s policy is to maintain a cash buffer of between £600 and £700 million of “own money”, which is almost as much cash as flowed out of Jet2 in the crisis year of 2021. Share Sleuth: how I decided to make this double trade

Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis I use a firm’s average return on capital over a representative period as a proxy for the returns a firm might earn in a typical future year. But Jet2 made heavy losses during the pandemic years. The impact on airlines was so extreme that, I think, including the loss-making years of 2021 and 2022 distorts the averages and risks underestimating Jet2’s potential. Excluding those years, Jet2’s normalised return on capital is 11%, although it was much higher in 2023 and 2024, when it achieved 18% return on capital. Even though Jet2’s lowest non-pandemic Return on Capital in the last twelve years was a modest 8%, this 11% average may still underestimate Jet2’s potential. It may be a better company now, than it was. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernable business: Family friendly package holidays [1]

With experienced people: Founder still owns 17%, experienced execs [1]

That creates value for customers: A friction-free holiday [1] Jet2 is probably a better business since the pre-pandemic years partly because a greater proportion of revenue (81% in 2024) comes from package holidays, which are more profitable than tickets on their own. It is also selling a lot more of them, having become the UK’s biggest operator, as judged by the number of passengers its ATOL licence permits. It lived by its own high-minded values during the pandemic, retaining most of its staff and topping up the government’s furlough payments. This was costly, but it meant it was in a better position than many rivals to respond to the chaotic conditions of 2022 when airports reopened. It also burnished its reputation for good customer service by refunding cancelled flights promptly. TUI AG (XETRA:TUI1) is the UK’s second-biggest package tour operator but it is much more diversified than Jet2, which flies almost exclusively to the Mediterranean and European cities. Online travel agents such as listed firm On The Beach Group (LSE:OTB) combine, sometimes not altogether coherently, with low-cost airlines like Ryanair to provide package holidays. But Jet2 is unique in integrating package tours so tightly with a scheduled airline. It flies its holidaymakers from its own airport slots in its own planes, giving it more control of the product. The company’s ethos is built around the notion that a family holiday should be hassle free, so it ensures its planes fly at convenient times, provides generous baggage allowances and offers flights from 11, soon to be 12, regional destinations.

