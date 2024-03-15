Shares for the future: this small-cap’s 2023 is like a fever dream

In the year to December 2023, Quartix grew revenue by 9%, but adjusted profit fell 10%, a casualty of increasing costs relating to the botched acquisition, upgrades to the tracking hardware device, and pay rises.

2023 was a remarkable year for vehicle tracking company Quartix Technologies (LSE:QTX) , and not in a good way. It acquired a software supplier and then, after a few months and wholesale changes to the board, it decided to wind the acquisition down.

The profit figure ignores hefty one-off costs. The biggest, is a £3.8 million provision for the replacement of 2G vehicle tracking units with 4G units in France over the next couple of years. The older units will stop working when French mobile networks switch off 2G in 2025 and 2026.

Quartix is replacing the devices for free, to avoid losing hard won customers who pay a subscription for tracking services.

While the cash was not spent in 2023 and the provision would distort our perspective of the company’s profitability in the year, it will be spent soon.

Quartix made a similar provision in 2020, to replace soon to be obsolete US units, and it may act again when UK networks finally retire 2G, probably towards the end of this decade.

For a while, therefore, Quartix is a good deal less profitable than the adjusted figures show.

To fund the replacement of soon to be obsolete trackers from its cash reserves, Quartix has cut the dividend. This may not have been necessary had it not acquired Konetik, which is where the second exceptional cost comes in.

Having decided to wind Konetik down, Quartix has written-off £2.7 million of goodwill.

The acquisition of Konetik is inexplicable. It was the developer of EVolve, Quartix’s tool to help fleet managers plan their migration to electric vehicles (EVs) using data collected by their tracking devices.

The tool has turned out to be a dud. Delays to EV transition deadlines meant the urgency of EV migration was reduced, but had the demand been there, EVolve’s limited scalability meant it would have to have been reengineered anyway.

In one conspicuous way, EVolve was a most un-Quartix like product. Although the company initially thought it would earn recurring revenues from it, very shortly after buying Konetik it decided most customers would have only used it once.

Vehicle trackers help owners keep tabs on their vans' locations and how they are being driven. Principally they check drivers are where they should be, but they also help route them more efficiently and check they are driving at safe and efficient speeds.

Quartix has succeeded in this competitive market by keeping things simple and low cost. It markets a generic device from its call centre in Newtown in Wales. The service is delivered through cloud-based software that customers can configure.

Even the trackers can be self-installed, or installed by third party engineers. Contracts typically last two years, after which customers pay as they go.

Historically this offer has been most attractive to small businesses that want a simple contract and a low-cost product that works out of the box.

The fleet attrition rate, though, has risen gradually over the years from about 10%, well below industry norms, to 13.3% in 2023, which is still low according to Quartix. The average unit is installed for 7.5 years, but not so long ago it was 10 years.

These figures are very important, because marketing is Quartix’s biggest expense. Once the device is installed, the service is cheap to provide.

For most of its 23-year history, this singular focus has been maintained by one of its founders, Andy Walters.

But the Konetik debacle, which occurred at the end of the two-year interregnum of former chief executive Richard Lilwall, shows he had different ideas about the company’s direction.

Konetik was a big departure for Quartix, and it surely led to the departure of Mr Lilwall, who left the business shortly after Andy Walters returned, initially to conduct a strategic review and then to run the business as executive chairman again.

It is tempting to believe we are back where we were in 2022, albeit after a distracting detour and ding to the company’s financial bumper. But there was a problem in 2022: who would manage the company when Andy Walters, who is in his late sixties, retired? It has not been resolved.

On top of that, Quartix exists in a very competitive industry, selling through price comparison sites as well as directly through telesales and its website. To grow revenue, it must grow its subscription base sufficiently to offset price erosion and cost increases.

Although pricing has been stable over the last five years, before that prices were falling. As a result, Quartix experiences price erosion when it loses business from customers who subscribed at higher rates and wins new custom at lower rates. In 2023, price erosion was 4.6%, lower than in recent years.

Aside from Konetik, costs have risen due to international expansion, wage inflation and because Quartix is shipping more expensive 4G units that will still work when the 2G networks are switched off.

In 2023, Quartix still earned most of its revenue (60%) in the UK, where it has been operating since 2001.

Perhaps demonstrating the market’s maturity, the UK subscription base increased by 7.4% in 2023, which only generated 1.3% more revenue due to price erosion.

Some of Quartix’s overseas markets are growing much faster. After the UK, it has been operating longest in France, where it has a sizable subscription base that grew 29% in 2023. It is also growing rapidly from much smaller bases in Spain, Italy and Germany.

But it is actually contracting in its third largest market, the US, despite a shift in strategy to target Texas in 2022. The company says changes of strategy there have diminished its sales resources, but it hopes to show some improvement in 2024.

Generally, Quartix’s response to strategic challenges is to get back to basics; investing in sales and marketing, improving the product, and in particular focusing on cost leadership.

The wording in the annual report is vintage Walters. The company “...recognises that, in recent years, its overhead structure has grown at a faster rate than revenues, and attention will be brought to bear on this during 2024.”

Quartix “...will continue to implement data-driven optimisation across the sales and marketing funnel and execute automation and simplification across business processes in order to drive growth.”

A third generation of its 4G product should go into production later this year, with the objective of reducing unit manufacturing costs to their lowest ever level.

While it is reassuring to see Quartix behaving more predictably again, there is one more challenge on the horizon: the retirement of the UK 2G network.

There is no firm sunset date here, and 2G is expected to live longer, perhaps even into the 2030s in some form. Replacing old units in the UK would likely be very expensive, though. The subscription base is twice the size of France, and it has retained many old customers.

Quartix’s risk report says it is seeking to minimise the cost through “various technological and commercial means.”

Although it is perhaps not surprising given the disruption, it is still worrying that voluntary staff turnover rose from an already high looking 20% to 31% in 2023. Quartix relies on its staff to support and retain customers.

The price (discounted?) [0]

No. A share price of 168p values the enterprise at about £80 million, 19 times normalised profit.

To calculate Quartix’s normalised profit, I have used the average return on capital over the last three years, which has been low by historical standards. This is conservative.

If the company gets to grips with costs and the troubled US strategy, profitability might move back up towards historical levels.

