Shares for the future: my third-favourite stock to own

Through the rear-view mirror, fitted kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) is a great business. As we peer through the windscreen though, the view of the road ahead is ever so slightly foggy. Scoring Howdens: through the windscreen Although Howdens made less money in 2023 than it did in 2022, this is no cause for alarm. The Past (dependable) Profitable growth: Yes, high single digit growth

Strong finances: No borrowings

Through thick and thin: Lowest ROC 15% (2020)

Having been forced to confront the shameful state of our homes during pandemic lockdowns, our attention turned to improving them, spurring strong growth at Howdens. In 2023, revenue stopped growing. Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA Apparently, the zeal for renovation has abated, but since revenue has increased 46% since 2019 and at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% over the last 12 years, Howdens is still a growing business. After tax adjusted operating profit declined 18%, and consequently on the same basis profit has grown somewhat more slowly. It has increased 18% since 2019 and 8% CAGR over the last 12 years. Howdens explains that efficiencies compensated for cost inflation, allowing it to keep operating costs at the same level as 2022, although profit margins reduced slightly because it sold a higher proportion of lower margin lines like joinery products and worktops. The main cause of the decline in profit was investment as the company strives to establish itself overseas and adds more depots here. We are, perhaps, deferring gratitude. Making a bit less today to make more tomorrow. As a result, Return on Capital declined to 19%, which is impressive but also slightly sub-par. Stockwatch: should you have these two UK banks in your ISA?

Cash conversion was 61%, also slightly sub-par. This is not surprising. Aspects of Howdens' business model require it to use up cash, in keeping depots fully stocked, for example, and giving customers credit. It also operates factories, which require capital expenditure. The cost is a burden, but the fact that Howdens can afford it gives the company a competitive advantage. Howdens did not draw on its borrowing facility at any point in 2023. In fact, it did not draw on it at the height of the pandemic in 2020.The company does not have a credit rating because it has no history of borrowing. The Present (distinctive) Discernible business: Vertically integrated trade only supplier

With experienced people: Yes

That creates value for customers: Product, availability, credit, confidentiality Howdens' goal is to make life easier for builders. It does this in many ways, reiterated in my articles for many years. It only supplies builders, so unlike rivals that also operate retail counters, pricing is confidential. This allows builders to determine their own profit margin. Howdens gives the builders sufficient credit so they can be paid before they have to pay Howdens. Its depots are fully stocked with high quality kitchens that are easy to fit. They are located at accessible edge of town locations. Over 2,000 kitchen designers help the builders' customers choose their kitchens, either in their own homes or online. Since 85% of Howdens customers are small local builders located within five miles of a depot, Howdens managers are incentivised by profit share to stock the products they need and price them according to local conditions. Obviously, the company gets something in return for this customer focus. Howdens does a lot for builders because the builders do a lot for Howdens. The builders recruit the customers and collect the materials, so Howdens is spared the cost of expensive showrooms and delivering over the last miles. It does not spend as much on advertising as competitors who sell direct. When Howdens was founded, this business model was both unique and very effective, which is why it has grown to account for more than 20% of the UK kitchen and joinery market. The company estimates the market is worth £12 billion, although its share of the £6.6 billion kitchen market is likely significantly higher.

This scale gives Howdens access to a global supplier base and considerable purchasing power. It also means employees have many opportunities to further their careers in the business. Scale also means Howdens is big enough to economically manufacture all the 5 million cabinets it needs a year, and many worktops, and frontals. It delivers them to depots with bought-in kitchen components through its own distribution network. This vertical integration is one of the reasons Howdens can keep its depots fully stocked with product delivered daily. This model has been enhanced by technology and refinements to make it more efficient over the years, but in essence it is the model deployed by the company when it was founded in 1995. Its current guardian is Andrew Livingston, Howdens' second chief executive. He took over from the founder in 2018 and seems to understand what a great business he inherited. The only other executive on the board is chief financial officer Paul Haynes, who joined in 2020. Though their time at the company adds up to only 10 years, an executive committee of seven, some with considerable experience, supports them. The committee member overseeing the company's international growth is Paul Witt, former sales director and chief operating officer. He has been with Howdens since the beginning. International growth is probably key to Howden's prospects. The Future (directed) Addressing challenges: Saturation in the UK

With coherent actions: Expanding geographic and product markets

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Worthwhile for all concerned The company's strategy is more of the same: more stores, more vertical integration, more product innovation, more digital, more efficiency. There is still some road in the UK roll-out. Howdens says there is a scope for 1,000 depots in the UK compared to 840 trading at year-end. It opened 32 during the year, two more than its projections in last year's annual report, lifting the total from 808. The company is projecting another 30 depots in 2024, the same number of openings as it has sustained since 2021. The rate of openings is not increasing as the company grows, though, and some of the new stores are smaller and in rural areas. This makes me think 1,000 depots or thereabouts may be an actual limit, and not a target that will be raised, as it has been in the past. At 30 depots a year, simple maths suggests Howdens will saturate the UK in four or five years. That is not an absolute limit on UK growth. The company can sell more through each depot helped by refurbishments, product launches and range extensions, but it suggests UK growth will slow.

