Shares for the future: this company makes my top 10

Even though revenue growth was unusually low in 2023, Porvair (LSE:PRV) is still a stalwart. Scoring Porvair: compound growth By stalwart, I mean reliable. Porvair grows not in great leaps and bounds but enough to impress long-term investors. The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: profit has grown at a CAGR of 12%, revenue 8% [1]

Strong finances: Net obligations to capital is 15% [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest ROC 14% (2011) [1] There are red flags in Porvair’s performance table, but they are not too much to worry about.

Revenue growth of 2% in 2023 is sub-par, and sub-inflation. It was because of supply shortages in the previous year, which encouraged customers of Porvair’s laboratory division to overstock and resulted in 18% revenue growth in that year. One year on, customers used some of their stockpiles, depressing sales. The 10% profitability benchmarks for Return on Sales and Return on Total Invested Capital (ROTIC) are set at a level that might cause me concern were Porvair not such a reliable business. Porvair has triggered them by a rounding error. Otherwise, Porvair is a highly efficient group of businesses. In 2023 it earned a 25% return on capital, slightly above average, and grew profit by 10%, slightly below average. It was cash generative and, despite acquisitions during the year, net obligations were at historic lows. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernible business: Manufactures specialist filters [1]

With experienced people: Very experienced chief executive [1]

That creates value for customers: Filters reduce costs and pollution [1] Porvair makes most of its money from filters. These are bespoke consumables that protect equipment and the environment from contaminants in liquids and gases. They are a small but essential component that reduces downtime, maintenance cost and pollution for operators of all manner of equipment, vehicles, and industrial plant. The company says they are specified on most commercial aircraft in their fuel tank, hydraulic, and cooling systems. They are used in harsh industrial environments. US based Selee, the mainstay of Porvair’s Metal Melt Quality division, manufactures porous ceramic filters used for filtering molten aluminium. It is, the company says, a world leader in aluminium cast house filtration. Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis

Share Sleuth: taking profits boosts cash pile above £10,000 The filters are also used in nuclear reactors to contain fissile material, in the petrochemical industry, and in the manufacture of microelectronics. Filters are reliable earners because they are designed into equipment and required to keep it going. Aviation filters are replaced according to maintenance schedules, generating repeat business, and metal filters are replaced every time they are used. This repeat business is not subject to wild swings in demand as companies reel in or increase capital expenditure, and their development and certification means Porvair companies have ongoing relationships with their immediate customers (sub-assembly manufacturers) and end users (like airframe manufacturers). Porvair filters are also used in laboratory sample preparation. Subsidiaries make instruments and consumables principally for testing water, including water analysers, robotic sample handlers, filters and microplates (the glass or plastic plates that hold samples in tiny wells).

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.