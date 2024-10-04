Shares for the future: this business is heading for the exit

This week it is Cropper (James) (LSE:CRPR)’s turn to be scored. It published its annual report back in July, but I have been putting it off. My review will be brief, because it is probably the last time I score the company for a while. I do not intend to keep the venerable papermaker-turned-enabler of the hydrogen economy in the Decision Engine. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Prices Today | Open a Trading Account James Cropper is not the kind of strong, gradually evolving business that I think can be easily analysed. The paper-making side of the business lost its way years ago. Paper is a commodity, and the company has yet to find the answer by focusing on luxury paper and packaging products (red and pink bars in the chart below. Colourform, a start-up luxury packaging business that has never made a profit, was rolled into the loss-making paper business in 2024).

The profitable advanced materials businesses (green bars), which grew out of James Cropper’s expertise in technical fibres produced in a similar way to paper, has bet on the hydrogen economy. These businesses sit in the Technical Fibre Products segment (TFP). TFP has long supplied a kind of carbon paper that is a component in the critical gas diffusion layer (GDL) of hydrogen fuel cells that may power the cars and trucks of the future. In 2021, TFP also acquired the capability to make coatings for components in hydrogen electrolysers. These machines make hydrogen from water by splitting it from the oxygen. But major infrastructure projects that will drive demand for hydrogen electrolysers and fuel cells have been delayed by rising costs and reduced funding. This has had a knock-on effect on demand for components all the way down the supply chain to James Cropper, which was scaling up manufacturing to meet demand that will now not materialise until the period between 2026 and 2028. The figures for James Cropper’s two segments, and in the summary below are adjusted, and they present a best-case scenario. As you can see, it is not pretty.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.