The shares Nick Train says are undervalued compared to rivals

Nick Train is not a value investor, but he argues that his portfolio is cheap.

The stock picker, who runs the UK share portfolios Lindsell Train UK Equity and Finsbury Growth & Income, is known for picking high-quality companies, with established brands that can keep growing profits. He has always been happy to pay a premium price for such shares.

But in his latest note to investors, Train says his portfolio is undervalued compared with similar international companies. He also says that the UK market as a whole is extremely cheap compared to other major stock markets.

Train puts the FTSE All-Share index at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10, compared with 18 for the US-dominated MSCI World index. This means that for every £10 invested in the UK they are getting £1 of earnings from their portfolio, but the same amount would cost £18 if they were to buy a global tracker fund.

“This divergence has widened so far in 2023, with the S&P 500 [the index of America’s largest 500 companies] delivering a return of 11% in the first half of the year in sterling, while the FTSE All-Share has managed just 2.6%,” he said.

Train said he was cautious of these headline figures, as “one person’s ostensibly low valuation” is another’s “moribund value trap”.

“In other words, markets can stay frustratingly cheap for a very long time,” he said.

But he argues that his companies are “outstanding” and priced cheaper, on a P/E basis, than American rivals.

“Now, of course these pairs are not exact ‘like-for-likes'; just as Sage (LSE:SGE) is not an exact comparator for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). But it is not contentious, in my opinion, to argue that Burberry, Diageo, Experian, Fever-Tree, Hargreaves Lansdown, London Stock Exchange Group, RELX, Schroders and Unilever have been outstanding businesses, at least in the past.

“Certainly, they all meet the only post hoc definition of outstanding that really matters – owning their shares for long periods has made investors lots of money. Perhaps they are not as outstanding as the comparators I have chosen – the US is indeed home to some amazing companies.”

He says that this relative undervaluation means that there must be at least the possibility that our holdings could become more valuable, if they continue to make good business progress. The table below shows the shares that Train owns and their P/E ratio compared to international rivals. He singles out Unilever, Schroders, RELX, London Stock Exchange, Hargreaves Lansdown, Experian, Diageo and Burberry as being undervalued.