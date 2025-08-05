Stockwatch: time to lock in profits on these three shares?

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Consensus as yet anticipates net profit of around £85 million in the current year to 31 July, rising to over £90 million in 2026, not dissimilar to 2023 and 2024, and implying a 12-months’ forward price/earnings (PE) just over 9x versus no dividends. Market sentiment seems liable to remain capricious on that basis, just as financial shares are prone to lead market rallies, they can sell off on economic fears, with the big question being the extent of tax rises a Labour chancellor could enact this autumn, rather than spending cuts. It makes Close Brothers an especially tricky call given the extent you trust management’s £165 million provision; and yet the ongoing material discount to net tangible assets provides comfort. Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis

The stock paying half of all FTSE 100 dividend income in August On 25 July, Close sold its Winterflood market-making operation for £104 million, further supporting a relatively strong balance sheet and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1), a key measure of a bank’s ability to withstand losses. This should also mitigate cyclicality and enable Close to be seen as a focused, specialist lender, potentially good for its longer-term rating. Within an overall “hold” stance, I would still expect some profit-taking, especially if US shares come off the boil and UK macro fears grow. Holders might therefore want to consider locking in some gains according to risk preference and their view on the economy. Close Brothers Group - financial summary

Year end 31 July 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Turnover (£ million) 889 950 1,038 1,025 1,028 1,048 Operating profit (£m) 265 141 265 233 112 142 Net profit (£m) 202 110 202 165 81.1 100 Operating margin (%) 29.8 14.8 25.5 22.7 10.9 13.5 Reported earnings/share (p) 133 72.5 134 110 54.2 66.9 Normalised earnings/share (p) 133 75.5 135 110 54.2 68.4 Operational cashflow/share (p) 13.5 284 78.7 106 683 -255 Capital expenditure/share (p) 31.1 32.8 37.5 38.9 41.4 29.7 Free cashflow/share (p) -17.6 251.0 41.2 66.7 641 -284 Dividend per share (p) 66.0 40.0 60.0 66.0 67.5 0.0 Covered by earnings (x) 2.0 1.8 2.2 1.7 0.8 0.0 Return on total capital (%) 2.5 1.3 2.2 1.8 0.8 1.0 Cash (£m) 1,106 1,376 1,331 1,255 1,937 1,584 Net debt (£m) 1,509 1,233 1,270 1,615 907 772 Net assets (£m) 1,407 1,451 1,570 1,658 1,645 1,843 Net assets per share (p) 930 959 1,041 1,102 1,093 1,224 Source: company accounts. S&U asserts ‘ a victory for common sense ’ While I didn’t include it in last March’s tips, S&U is an interesting comparator with Close given its rally – on a quite similar five-year chart – has restored the shares to around 1,900p relative to last January’s net tangible asset value of 1,959p per share with no goodwill/intangibles.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Moreover, and if you want to take a more positive stance on scope for car-purchase lending, S&U’s chair asserts that the latest ruling “will significantly boost confidence throughout the motor finance industry and benefit lenders and consumers alike in attracting investment and increasing competition”. His “common sense” view refers to whether car dealers and credit brokers have a fiduciaryduty to customers, similar to a pension trustee where they should empathise with customers’ best interests. The Court of Appeal had previously decided this did apply here but the Supreme Court overturned it; it being reasonable to assume that both sides in a finance sale are pursuing their own interests. Implicitly, a dealer did not need to assure the customer that in finding a suitable credit deal it was putting aside its own commercial interest. Otherwise, it would have greatly enlarged the sense of “compensation culture” in other areas of the economy, possibly raising services’ prices as firms adjust to liability for a duty of care. Stockwatch: how far can this smoking rally go?

Insider: a £100k bet on FTSE 250 stock at 18-month low Some customers will still have means of redress where the relationship has been “unfair”, according to section 148 of the Consumer Credit Act; although S&U believes the impact should be minimal. S&U last updated investors at its 18 June AGM, saying collections in its now smaller motor finance division were getting back to normal, and at the best level since 2023; also the property bridging finance side was continuing to perform well. First-quarter motor lending had jumped 50%, but we have seen cyclicals such as advertising and recruitment warn of a downturn in the second quarter, so quite how sustainable this improvement will be remains to be seen. S&U’s chair obviously backs a sense that confidence in motor financing should improve generally. Consensus expects high teens’ earnings per share (EPS) growth in the current year to 31 January 2026, also 2027, implying an attractive PEG ratio of 0.6 - where below 1.0 classically implies value. The measure is meant, however, to apply to growth shares demonstrating consistent improvement, rather than a cyclical financial recovering from falls since 2021. Some investors may still respond to a sense, a 12 months’ forward P/E around 9x divided by the expected earnings growth rate, generated this 0.6x PEG. S&U - financial summary

Year end 31 Jan 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Turnover (£ million) 89.9 83.8 87.9 103 115 116 Operating profit (£m) 40.0 21.7 50.8 48.9 48.6 42.1 Net profit (£m) 28.9 14.6 38.0 33.7 25.4 17.9 Operating margin (%) 44.5 25.9 57.8 47.6 42.1 36.4 Reported earnings/share (p) 239 121 313 278 209 147 Normalised earnings/share (p) 239 121 313 278 209 164 Operational cashflow/share (p) 41.0 271 -17.2 -517 -3.7 535 Capital expenditure/share (p) 2.5 10.0 3.1 6.8 2.2 6.0 Free cashflow/share (p) 38.5 261 -20.3 -523 -5.9 529 Dividend per share (p) 120 90 126 133 120 100 Covered by earnings (x) 2.0 1.3 2.5 2.1 1.7 1.5 Return on total capital (%) 13.4 7.8 15.9 11.6 10.6 9.7 Cash (£m) 0.7 0.0 0.0 3.1 0.0 5.2 Net debt (£m) 119 99.8 114 193 225 193 Net assets (£m) 179 181 207 225 234 238 Net assets per share (p) 1,481 1,492 1,702 1,851 1,927 1,959 Source: company accounts Time will tell whether the extent of management’s confidence at the AGM for “improved profitability this year and in the future” will be affirmed by the UK economy; but contrasting with Close, S&U offers a near 6% yield covered twice by expected earnings, and with its free cash-flow profile having massively improved in its January 2025 year. Along with possibly lower compensation due to motor finance customers, I therefore attach a firmer sense of a “hold” rating to S&U shares. Secure Trust Bank hasn’t added any comment on this final ruling Its last update was 2 July when declaring a strategic pivot to run off its motor finance book, which made a £22 million pre-tax loss on 558 million net lending last year; also representing over 30% of the cost base. The priority henceforth being to focus on profitable property and business lending operations; again we will see what medium-term prospects for the UK economy allow. Secure Trust shares are similar to Close Brothers’ by way of price to tangible book value of around 0.6x, but also sporting a moderate 3.3% prospective yield with enormous cover of 7x over 8x if consensus for 74% EPS rebound, and 33% in 2026, is fair. The chart is an even sharper roller coaster at times than Close Brothers’ or S&U, with a strong firm rally this year. Once again, the UK economy will be the ultimate arbiter of how this small-cap specialist fares, but at 1,110p, up 94% since March, I apply an overall “hold” stance.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

