Interactive Investor

Tips and tricks you can learn from ISA millionaires

9th March 2023 09:45

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Kyle welcomes Sam Benstead to the pod to find out how the 852 ISA millionaires on the interactive investor platform invest their money, including their top holdings. Hopefully, you will be able to get some ideas for your own portfolio but please remember that these aren’t personal recommendations.

Tell us your thoughts and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: fraud probe and share suspension is a lesson for every investor

about 3 hours ago

Must read: bank sector turmoil triggers global stock market sell-off

about 6 hours ago

How will the Spring Budget affect your personal finances? ii experts give their views

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: the smart money is backing this country

1 day ago

Bond Watch: why interest rates will surpass 5% in the US

about 5 hours ago

ISA ideas for investors hunting income

1 day ago

Alliance Trust boosts dividend by 26%, and avoids worst of tech rout

1 day ago

11 US shares for your ISA in 2023

2 days ago

‘High risk? I don’t see it that way’: the investment secrets of an ISA millionaire

3 days ago