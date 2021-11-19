The Week Ahead: AO World, Compass, Mitchells & Butlers
19th November 2021 14:28
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 22 November
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Carr's Group, CentralNic, Cerillion, Diploma, Polar Capital, Thruvision Group
AGM/EGM
Allergy Therapeutics, Crystal Amber Fund, Mila Resources, Mountview Estates
Tuesday 23 November
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, AO World (LSE:AO.), Appreciate, Avon Protection, Caledonia Investments, Calnex Solutions, Coats Group, Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Cranswick, CRH, Petershill Partners, Pets at Home, Reach, Record, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Severfield, Severn Trent, Telecom Plus, Trifast, TT Electronics, Victoria
AGM/EGM
JKX Oil & Gas, JPMorgan UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Orient Telecoms, Physiomics, PZ Cussons, Scancell, Transense Technologies
Wednesday 24 November
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, Arena Events, Breedon, Brewin Dolphin, Britvic, CML Microsystems, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, De La Rue, First Propert, HICL Infrastructure, Intertek, Johnson Matthey, LXi REIT, Revolution Beauty Group, Rotork, Seeing Machines, Ten Lifestyle, United Utilities, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Clinigen, CVS Group, Darktrace, European Metals, Genus, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Norish, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Prairie Mining, Renishaw, Supermarket Income REIT, Tlou Energy
Thursday 25 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land (LSE:BLND), Games Workshop (LSE:GAW), Land Securities (LSE:LAND) and Vodafone (LSE:VOD).
Trading statements
Aviva, Hill & Smith, JLEN Environmental Assets, Mears Group, Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB), MJ Hudson, Motorpoint, Mountview Estates, Mulberry, NewRiver REIT, Omega Diagnostics, PayPoint, Quiz, Shearwater, TClarke, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
DX Group, Hammerson, Hotel Chocolat, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, Origin Enterprises, Pan African Resources, Quiz
Friday 26 November
AGM/EGM
Base Resources, Oilex, Oncimmune, Quadrise Fuels International, ScS Group, Sylvania Platinum
