The Week Ahead: AO World, Compass, Mitchells & Butlers  

19th November 2021 14:28

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead. 

Monday 22 November

Trading statements 

Big Yellow, Carr's Group, CentralNic, Cerillion, Diploma, Polar Capital, Thruvision Group

AGM/EGM

Allergy Therapeutics, Crystal Amber Fund, Mila Resources, Mountview Estates

Tuesday 23 November

Trading statements 

Accsys Technologies, AO World (LSE:AO.), Appreciate, Avon Protection, Caledonia Investments, Calnex Solutions, Coats Group, Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Cranswick, CRH, Petershill Partners, Pets at Home, Reach, Record, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Severfield, Severn Trent, Telecom Plus, Trifast, TT Electronics, Victoria 

AGM/EGM

JKX Oil & Gas, JPMorgan UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Orient Telecoms, Physiomics, PZ Cussons, Scancell, Transense Technologies

Wednesday 24 November

Trading statements 

AB Dynamics, Arena Events, Breedon, Brewin Dolphin, Britvic, CML Microsystems, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, De La Rue, First Propert, HICL Infrastructure, Intertek, Johnson Matthey, LXi REIT, Revolution Beauty Group, Rotork, Seeing Machines, Ten Lifestyle, United Utilities, Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM

Clinigen, CVS Group, Darktrace, European Metals, Genus, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Norish, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Prairie Mining, Renishaw, Supermarket Income REIT, Tlou Energy

Thursday 25 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land (LSE:BLND), Games Workshop (LSE:GAW), Land Securities (LSE:LAND) and Vodafone (LSE:VOD).

Trading statements 

Aviva, Hill & Smith, JLEN Environmental Assets, Mears Group, Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB), MJ Hudson, Motorpoint, Mountview Estates, Mulberry, NewRiver REIT, Omega Diagnostics, PayPoint, Quiz, Shearwater, TClarke, XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

DX Group, Hammerson, Hotel Chocolat, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, Origin Enterprises, Pan African Resources, Quiz

Friday 26 November

AGM/EGM

Base Resources, Oilex, Oncimmune, Quadrise Fuels International, ScS Group, Sylvania Platinum
 

