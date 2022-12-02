The Week Ahead: Ashtead, Mitchells & Butlers, British American Tobacco, DS Smith
The Christmas season is underway, but there are still plenty of corporate results to digest. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 5 December
Trading statements
Fusion Antibodies, Induction Healthcare, Tharisa
AGM/EGM
Amur Minerals, JPMorgan UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Lift Global Ventures, Schroder Japan Growth Fund, Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Tuesday 6 December
Trading statements
Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Civitas Social Housing, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, Iomart, Mercia Asset Management, Oxford Metrics, Paragon Banking Group, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, SSP, Tritax EuroBox, Vianet, Victorian Plumbing, Victrex
AGM/EGM
accesso Technology, Gattaca, Greatland Gold, International Biotechnology Trust, MyHealthChecked, Target Healthcare REIT
Wednesday 7 December
Trading statements
Baltic Classifieds, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust,Ixico, Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB), Moonpig, Monks Investment Trust, Naked Wines, Quiz, Redde Northgate, SDI Group
AGM/EGM
Alternative Liquidity Fund, Agriterra, Alphawave IP Group, Cornerstone FS, Europa Oil & Gas, Volta Finance
Thursday 8 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT), Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO)
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS),Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS), DWF Group, Focusrite, Frasers, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, On The Beach, Purplebricks, Redcentric, S&U, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Seraphine, Tern
AGM/EGM
Bioventix, Falanx, Netcall, Red Rock Resources, Upland Resources, Westmount Energy, YouGov
Friday 9 December
Trading statements
Berkeley Group, Diploma, Taylor Maritime Investments.
Nexus Infrastructure has delayed results for the financial year ended 30 September 2022 until early January 2023.
AGM/EGM
Asia Dragon Trust, Associated British Foods, Boston International Holdings, Critical Metals, Frontier IP, Gelion, RC365 Holding
