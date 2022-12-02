Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Ashtead, Mitchells & Butlers, British American Tobacco, DS Smith

2nd December 2022 12:23

Lee Wild from interactive investor

The Christmas season is underway, but there are still plenty of corporate results to digest. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 5 December

Trading statements

Fusion Antibodies, Induction Healthcare, Tharisa

AGM/EGM

Amur Minerals, JPMorgan UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Lift Global Ventures, Schroder Japan Growth Fund, Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Tuesday 6 December

Trading statements

Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Civitas Social Housing, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, Iomart, Mercia Asset Management, Oxford Metrics, Paragon Banking Group, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, SSP, Tritax EuroBox, Vianet, Victorian Plumbing, Victrex

AGM/EGM

accesso Technology, Gattaca, Greatland Gold, International Biotechnology Trust, MyHealthChecked, Target Healthcare REIT

Wednesday 7 December

Trading statements

Baltic Classifieds, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust,Ixico, Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB), Moonpig, Monks Investment Trust, Naked Wines, Quiz, Redde Northgate, SDI Group

AGM/EGM

Alternative Liquidity Fund, Agriterra, Alphawave IP Group, Cornerstone FS, Europa Oil & Gas, Volta Finance

Thursday 8 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT), Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO)

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS),Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS), DWF Group, Focusrite, Frasers, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, On The Beach, Purplebricks, Redcentric, S&U, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Seraphine, Tern

AGM/EGM

Bioventix, Falanx, Netcall, Red Rock Resources, Upland Resources, Westmount Energy, YouGov

Friday 9 December

Trading statements

Berkeley Group, Diploma, Taylor Maritime Investments.

Nexus Infrastructure has delayed results for the financial year ended 30 September 2022 until early January 2023.

AGM/EGM

Asia Dragon Trust, Associated British Foods, Boston International Holdings, Critical Metals, Frontier IP, Gelion, RC365 Holding

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: intrigue at this retailer prompts upgrade to ‘buy’ 

about 5 hours ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 2 December 2022

about 6 hours ago

Bond Watch: fixed income’s ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’

about 7 hours ago

Fiscal drag shock: why it hits us harder than a 1% rise in income tax

about 4 hours ago

Ian Cowie: three investment trusts to play this long-term trend

1 day ago

Best shares in November and outlook for UK stock market in December

1 day ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: November 2022

1 day ago

10 great companies that are beating forecasts

2 days ago

The tech shares fund managers are backing to bounce back

2 days ago

Five tips for retiring in a recession

4 days ago