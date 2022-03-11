Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: DFS, abrdn, Fevertree, Ocado

11th March 2022 09:12

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. Our head of markets runs through what he thinks will be the highlights.

Monday 14 March

Trading statements

Abcam, Bodycote, Craneware, Fonix Mobile, Hostmore, Phoenix Group, Stelrad Group

AGM/EGM

CYBA, Helium One Global

Tuesday 15 March

Trading statements

Aptitude Software, Close Brothers, DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Ferguson, Genel Energy, Genuit Group, Informa, Litigation Capital Management, Malin Corp, Petrofac, Smart Metering Systems, Tissue Regenix, TI Fluid Systems, TP ICAP, Ultra Electronics, Virgin Wines UK

AGM/EGM

abrdn (LSE:ABDN), BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust

Wednesday 16 March

Trading statements

4imprint Group, Advanced Medical Solutions, Centamin, Centaur Media, CLS Holdings, Computacenter, Eagle Eye Solutions, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Gym Group, LSL Property Services, PensionBee, Pharos Energy, Restaurant Group, Restore, RPS Group, Science in Sport

AGM/EGM

Idox, Safestore

Thursday 17 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, M&G and NatWest Group.

Trading statements

Ceres Power, Cineworld, Deliveroo, Emis, Empresaria, FDM Group, Gem Diamonds, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Marshalls, Mpac Group, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PensionBee, Trainline, TransGlobe Energy, Tribal Group, Wickes

AGM/EGM

BATM Advanced Communications

Friday 18 March

Trading statements

ContourGlobal, Eurocell, Investec, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), S4 Capital

AGM/EGM

Caracal Gold

