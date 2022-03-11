The Week Ahead: DFS, abrdn, Fevertree, Ocado
There are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. Our head of markets runs through what he thinks will be the highlights.
- What other investors are reading right now: 10 March 2022
- How to invest for difficult times
- Tips from three pros on fighting inflation
- Energy independence: shares to benefit from green energy boom
Monday 14 March
Trading statements
Abcam, Bodycote, Craneware, Fonix Mobile, Hostmore, Phoenix Group, Stelrad Group
AGM/EGM
CYBA, Helium One Global
Tuesday 15 March
Trading statements
Aptitude Software, Close Brothers, DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Ferguson, Genel Energy, Genuit Group, Informa, Litigation Capital Management, Malin Corp, Petrofac, Smart Metering Systems, Tissue Regenix, TI Fluid Systems, TP ICAP, Ultra Electronics, Virgin Wines UK
AGM/EGM
abrdn (LSE:ABDN), BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust
Wednesday 16 March
Trading statements
4imprint Group, Advanced Medical Solutions, Centamin, Centaur Media, CLS Holdings, Computacenter, Eagle Eye Solutions, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Gym Group, LSL Property Services, PensionBee, Pharos Energy, Restaurant Group, Restore, RPS Group, Science in Sport
AGM/EGM
Idox, Safestore
Thursday 17 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, M&G and NatWest Group.
Trading statements
Ceres Power, Cineworld, Deliveroo, Emis, Empresaria, FDM Group, Gem Diamonds, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Marshalls, Mpac Group, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PensionBee, Trainline, TransGlobe Energy, Tribal Group, Wickes
AGM/EGM
BATM Advanced Communications
Friday 18 March
Trading statements
ContourGlobal, Eurocell, Investec, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
Caracal Gold
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks