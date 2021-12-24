Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: dividends at BT, Currys and AB Dynamics

24th December 2021

Lee Wild

The period bookended by Christmas and new year is predictably quiet, but there are some events to watch for, plus a bunch of companies going ex-dividend on Thursday.  

Monday 27 December

UK Bank Holiday. Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 28 December

UK Bank Holiday. Nothing in the diary yet

Wednesday 29 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

7digital, Bezant Resources, Directa Plus, Jubilee Metals, Proton Motor Power Systems, Wildcat Petroleum

Thursday 30 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Currys (LSE:CURY) and AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP).

Trading statements

Creightons 

AGM/EGM

Electra Private Equity, Genedrive, SimiGon, Supply@Me Capital, Secure Property Development & Investment, Universe Group

Friday 31 December, New Year's Eve

Trading on the London Stock Exchange stops at 12:30pm.

