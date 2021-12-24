The Week Ahead: dividends at BT, Currys and AB Dynamics
The period bookended by Christmas and new year is predictably quiet, but there are some events to watch for, plus a bunch of companies going ex-dividend on Thursday.
Monday 27 December
UK Bank Holiday. Nothing in the diary yet
Tuesday 28 December
UK Bank Holiday. Nothing in the diary yet
Wednesday 29 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
7digital, Bezant Resources, Directa Plus, Jubilee Metals, Proton Motor Power Systems, Wildcat Petroleum
Thursday 30 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Currys (LSE:CURY) and AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP).
Trading statements
Creightons
AGM/EGM
Electra Private Equity, Genedrive, SimiGon, Supply@Me Capital, Secure Property Development & Investment, Universe Group
Friday 31 December, New Year's Eve
Trading on the London Stock Exchange stops at 12:30pm.
