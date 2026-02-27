Week Ahead: Fresnillo, Aviva, ITV, Taylor Wimpey, Entain
Some of this year’s most popular and successful companies issue updates in the coming days, including a bunch of mining stocks. Here are the key dates for your diary.
27th February 2026
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 2 March
Trading statements
Bank of Ireland Group, Bunzl, Craneware, Gelion, GlobalData, Kosmos Energy, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, RHI Magnesita, Senior, Smith & Nephew, Tristel
AGM/EGM
Amigo Holdings, CEPS, Genflow Biosciences
Tuesday 3 March
Trading statements
Aberdeen, Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), Greggs, Inchcape, International Workplace, Intertek, Johnson Service Group, Keller, Kier Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, PCI-PAL, Reach, Wilmington, XP Power
AGM/EGM
BSF Enterprise, Europa Oil & Gas, Gana Media Group, NCC Group, Nuformix
Wednesday 4 March
Trading statements
Beazley, Cairn Homes, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Galliford Try, Metro Bank, Netcall, Quilter, SIG, Vistry, Weir Group
AGM/EGM
Bellevue Healthcare Trust, GS Chain, Paragon Banking Group, Premier African Minerals
Thursday 5 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BHP Group, Dr. Martens and Rio Tinto.
Trading statements
Admiral, Aviva (LSE:AV.), CAB Payments Holdings, Coats Group, Elementis, Endeavour Mining, Entain (LSE:ENT), Foxtons, Funding Circle Holdings, Grafton Group, Greencoat Renewables, Harbour Energy, Hunting, Hutchmed China, Ibstock, ITV (LSE:ITV), Lancashire Holdings, OSB Group, PageGroup, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Rentokil Initial, Serco, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
AGM/EGM
Games Workshop, Impax Asset Management
Friday 6 March
Trading statements
Elementis, IMI
AGM/EGM
Chenavari Toro Income Fund
