The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, B&Q, Next
There are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. Our head of markets runs through what he thinks will be the highlights.
Monday 21 March
Trading statements
Photo-Me International, Spectral MD Holdings, Sthree
AGM/EGM
Aferian, Altona Rare Earths, Helical, Inland Homes
Tuesday 22 March
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, BioPharma Credit, Circassia, Diaceutics, Diurnal, IQGeo Group, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Longboat Energy, Luceco, MaxCyte, MP Evans, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pebble Group, Real Estate Investors, Sabre Insurance, ScS Group, Softcat, Staffline, Trustpilot Group (LSE:TRST), YouGov, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Crest Nicholson, Hochschild Mining, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Starvest, Sureserve, Wynnstay
Wednesday 23 March
Trading statements
Dignity, ECSC Group, Henry Boot, Judges Scientific, Pendragon, Saga (LSE:SAGA), SigmaRoc
AGM/EGM
CML Microsystems, Quartix Technologies, Strategic Equity Capital
Thursday 24 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Greggs (LSE:GRG), Pearson (LSE:PSON) and Prudential (LSE:PRU)
Trading statements
Arbuthnot Banking Group, Atalaya Mining, Big Technologies, Biome Technologies, Bonhill Group, Bridepoint, CVS Group, Energean, EnQuest, Eve Sleep, International Public Partnerships, Kin & Carta, Next (LSE:NXT), Safestyle UK, Secure Trust Bank, Sopheon, Starwood European Real Estate, AG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Independent Investment Trust, N4 Pharma, React Group
Friday 25 March
Trading statements
Ebiquity, Faron Pharmaceuticals OY
AGM/EGM
Beazley, Kitwave, PCF Group
