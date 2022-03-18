Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, B&Q, Next

18th March 2022 11:29

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. Our head of markets runs through what he thinks will be the highlights.

Monday 21 March

Trading statements

Photo-Me International, Spectral MD Holdings, Sthree

AGM/EGM

Aferian, Altona Rare Earths, Helical, Inland Homes

Tuesday 22 March

Trading statements

Alliance Pharma, BioPharma Credit, Circassia, Diaceutics, Diurnal, IQGeo Group, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Longboat Energy, Luceco, MaxCyte, MP Evans, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pebble Group, Real Estate Investors, Sabre Insurance, ScS Group, Softcat, Staffline, Trustpilot Group (LSE:TRST), YouGov, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Crest Nicholson, Hochschild Mining, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Starvest, Sureserve, Wynnstay

Wednesday 23 March

Trading statements

Dignity, ECSC Group, Henry Boot, Judges Scientific, Pendragon, Saga (LSE:SAGA), SigmaRoc

AGM/EGM

CML Microsystems, Quartix Technologies, Strategic Equity Capital

Thursday 24 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Greggs (LSE:GRG), Pearson (LSE:PSON) and Prudential (LSE:PRU)

Trading statements

Arbuthnot Banking Group, Atalaya Mining, Big Technologies, Biome Technologies, Bonhill Group, Bridepoint, CVS Group, Energean, EnQuest, Eve Sleep, International Public Partnerships, Kin & Carta, Next (LSE:NXT), Safestyle UK, Secure Trust Bank, Sopheon, Starwood European Real Estate, AG Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Independent Investment Trust, N4 Pharma, React Group

Friday 25 March

Trading statements

Ebiquity, Faron Pharmaceuticals OY

AGM/EGM

Beazley, Kitwave, PCF Group

