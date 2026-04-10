Week Ahead: Tesco, Barratt Redrow, Imperial Brands, Rentokil

After a pause in large-cap reporting over the Easter period, some popular high-profile blue-chips publish financial updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.

10th April 2026 13:20

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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Monday 13 April

Trading statements

Arecor Therapeutics, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Churchill China, Concurrent Technologies, Sirius Real Estate, Wise

AGM/EGM

Mobius Investment Trust, Rosslyn Data Technologies

Tuesday 14 April

Trading statements

AB Dynamics, ACG Metals, Amcomri Group, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB)​​​​​​​, Oxford Instruments, PageGroup

AGM/EGM

Ceiba Investments, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Kefi Gold & Copper, Porvair, River Global

Wednesday 15 April

Trading statements

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Digital 9 Infrastructure, Ferrexpo, Hunting, Rank Group, Robert Walters, Saga

AGM/EGM

British American Tobacco, hVIVO, Onward Opportunities Ltd

Thursday 16 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Diageo (LSE:DGE), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG).

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Beauty Tech Group, Dunelm, Hays, Ninety One, Norcros, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Zinc Media Group

​​​​​​​AGM/EGM

AFC Energy, Blackrock Throgmorton Trust

Friday 17 April

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Scottish American Investment Co

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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