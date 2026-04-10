Week Ahead: Tesco, Barratt Redrow, Imperial Brands, Rentokil
After a pause in large-cap reporting over the Easter period, some popular high-profile blue-chips publish financial updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.
10th April 2026 13:20
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 13 April
Trading statements
Arecor Therapeutics, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Churchill China, Concurrent Technologies, Sirius Real Estate, Wise
AGM/EGM
Mobius Investment Trust, Rosslyn Data Technologies
- Invest with ii: Open an ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Tuesday 14 April
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, ACG Metals, Amcomri Group, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Oxford Instruments, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
Ceiba Investments, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Kefi Gold & Copper, Porvair, River Global
Wednesday 15 April
Trading statements
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Digital 9 Infrastructure, Ferrexpo, Hunting, Rank Group, Robert Walters, Saga
- Must read: Barratt Redrow, Tesco, US banks
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
AGM/EGM
British American Tobacco, hVIVO, Onward Opportunities Ltd
Thursday 16 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Diageo (LSE:DGE), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG).
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Beauty Tech Group, Dunelm, Hays, Ninety One, Norcros, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Zinc Media Group
AGM/EGM
AFC Energy, Blackrock Throgmorton Trust
Friday 17 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Scottish American Investment Co
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.