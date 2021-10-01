Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco, Greggs and Q4 outlook

1st October 2021 13:10

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.   

Monday 4 October

Trading statements 

James Halstead, Quadrise Fuels International

AGM/EGM

Ultra Electronics

Tuesday 5 October

Trading statements 

Amte Power, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Gooch & Housego, Greggs (LSE:GRG), Hotel Chocolat, Inspiration Healthcare, ScS Group

AGM/EGM

Joules Group, Prospex Energy

Wednesday 6 October

Trading statements 

Allied Minds, Ferrexpo, Imperial Brands, Netcall, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Goodwin

Thursday 7 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Spectris (LSE:SXS) and Vistry Group (LSE:VTY).

Trading statements 

CMC Markets, eEnergy, Hyve Group, Mondi, Motorpoint Group, Robert Walters, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Anemoi International, Norish, Tavistock Investments, Thalassa Holdings

Friday 8 October

Trading statements 

N Brown Group

AGM/EGM

Baker Steel Resources Trust 

