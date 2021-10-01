The Week Ahead: Tesco, Greggs and Q4 outlook
1st October 2021 13:10
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 4 October
Trading statements
James Halstead, Quadrise Fuels International
AGM/EGM
Ultra Electronics
Tuesday 5 October
Trading statements
Amte Power, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Gooch & Housego, Greggs (LSE:GRG), Hotel Chocolat, Inspiration Healthcare, ScS Group
AGM/EGM
Joules Group, Prospex Energy
Wednesday 6 October
Trading statements
Allied Minds, Ferrexpo, Imperial Brands, Netcall, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Goodwin
Thursday 7 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Spectris (LSE:SXS) and Vistry Group (LSE:VTY).
Trading statements
CMC Markets, eEnergy, Hyve Group, Mondi, Motorpoint Group, Robert Walters, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Anemoi International, Norish, Tavistock Investments, Thalassa Holdings
Friday 8 October
Trading statements
N Brown Group
AGM/EGM
Baker Steel Resources Trust
