What City thinks of IQE, the best-performing share of 2026

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The rebound of IQE on renewed hopes that it can capitalise on the AI supercycle in the same way it did in the smartphone boom years, has been endorsed ahead of results on Thursday.

Joint broker Deutsche Numis has re-initiated coverage on the Cardiff-based semiconductor wafers firm with a share price target of 60p, which compares with last night’s close of 54p.

By mid-April, the shares had really taken off, peaking briefly at 72.9p for a 1,300% gain in 2026. At 54p, they’re up well over 900%.

The turnaround took shape after an update in January, when IQE reported improved visibility across core segments including consumer mobile, data centre and AI-related photonics markets.

That was followed by April’s “transformational” £81 million fundraising agreement with long-term customer MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc and other investors, which IQE said would allow it to capitalise on opportunities and maintain its existing global footprint.

The move meant dilution for shareholders as the fundraising included the placing of new shares at 19.8p, representing a discount of 58.4% to the closing price of 24 April. Existing retail investors were given the opportunity to participate through a £2 million retail offer.

Nasdaq-listed MACOM, which designs and makes semiconductor products for the industrial, defence, data centre and telecom industries, also entered into a long-term strategic supply agreement with IQE.

Deutsche Numis said the deal, which it expects will complete by the end of June, had greatly strengthened IQE’s scope to monetise big opportunities now and coming up.

It highlighted “very strong demand” for several of IQE’s products as a number of its end-markets are booming, including data centres, military and defence and satellite communications.

Tomorrow’s results are expected to show 2025 revenues of £97 million, with adjusted earnings of £3 million. However, IQE has already said it expects 2026 revenues to exceed 20% growth year-on-year amid strong order book visibility heading into the second half.

Joint broker Peel Hunt pointed out last week that MACOM, which will hold an 11.5% stake in IQE, had sharply increased its 2026 data-centre revenue target over the past few months.

It added: “The recent £81 million fundraise validates IQE’s place in the AI super-cycle. AI demand, in our view, is set to return IQE to revenue and profit growth.”