Five AIM shares trading at a discount

In difficult and uncertain times investors may take a long-term view of shares’ fundamental value based on book value and earnings potential. These shares might even be trading at below their asset value.

It can sometimes take years for the stock market to re-rate these companies, so investors may have to be patient. However, if the estimate of their value and earnings expectations is true, the re-rating will eventually happen.

Companies these days can have a significant proportion of their net assets made up of goodwill and intangible assets. Even if these are subtracted, there are companies that trade below their net tangible assets.

According to ShareScope, there are around 150 AIM companies trading at a discount to net tangible assets at their latest published balance sheet date. This includes some companies that are making significant losses, and this discount will probably reverse at their next balance sheet date as cash pours out of the company. Some, like Mirriad Advertising Ordinary Shares and Surface Transforms, have run into financial difficulties and put subsidiaries into administration.

There are investment and property companies included, and it is not unusual that these types of investments are trading at a discount to book value. There are some highly attractive discounts, though. At 29p, Mercia Asset Management is trading at 0.8 times net tangible assets. Their portfolio of assets is predominantly unquoted, so the valuations are estimates. That uncertainty does affect sentiment, but the business covers its costs so does not erode the asset value. Many of the investments are maturing, too, so profitable exits could be on the cards.

There are also commercial and industrial companies that are trading at discounts to book value and have strong prospects. Here are five companies trading at a discount to net tangible asset value with potential for growth in assets and profit that appear undervalued and worth buying for the long term.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings

74.5p

Bricks manufacturer Michelmersh Brick Holdings has had to steer through tough markets in the past two years amid pressure on pricing. The weaker demand is being used to rationalise the business, with the Charnwood site closed and investment made at other sites.

In 2025, revenues were 2% lower at £68.9 million, while underlying pre-tax profit fell from £9.9 million to £8.1 million due to a greater mix of lower margin products.

There is good order intake, but the timing of supply of these orders is uncertain. UK brick despatches are 10% lower in the first quarter of 2026. Energy has been bought forward, so there is limited exposure to oil and gas price rises this year. A recovery in pre-tax profit to £9.9 million is forecast for 2026.

Net tangible assets were 78p/share and Cavendish forecasts a rise to 81.4p/share by the end of 2026. The share price is at a discount of more than 8%. There is expected to be continued growth in net tangible assets. The prospective multiple is less than 10 and the yield is 6.2%. Net cash of £1.5 million is forecast and the Charnwood site could be sold.

I have written about Michelmersh Brick in the past, assuming that there would be an upturn in housebuilding and construction. This has yet to happen to any great degree, though. When demand for bricks does recover, Michelmersh Brick is in a good position to take advantage. The yield is attractive, even if the share price takes a while to recover.

Sanderson Design Group

66.5p

Furnishings company Sanderson Design Group Ordinary Shares has an impressive stable of brands. The fortunes of the brands have been mixed, although some, such as Sanderson itself, are doing well. The UK remains a weak market, but management has focused on building sales in North America, and this is paying off with around one-third of brand sales in this market.

Pre-tax profit has been on a downward path, despite cost savings. Last year, there was a recovery from £4.4 million to £5.3 million despite a small dip in revenues. This year, revenues could edge up and pre-tax profit is expected to reach £6.5 million. That still leaves plenty of upside when consumer markets improve.

High-margin licensing income is growing, although the recognition of revenues can be lumpy. Manufacturing has returned to profit and, while online sales are a small percentage of the total, they are growing.

Forecast net tangible assets are 79.4p/share. This includes a recovery in net cash to £9.8 million. The discount to the share price is 16%. The dividend is expected to be maintained at 1.5p/share.

The prospective valuation multiple is 11 and it could fall to just over 9 next year. Sanderson Design has a portfolio of brands, including Morris & Co and Zoffany, that have significant underlying value not reflected in the tangible assets figure. That should underpin the share price until further evidence of recovery shows through.