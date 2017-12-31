Aberdeen Standard Investments

A New Dawn for Asian markets

It is 30 years since the launch of the Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC. Asia is both the same as, and fundamentally different from 1989. It is still home to fast-growing economies, an emergent middle class and innovative companies. However, there are important differences, with far greater discipline among governments and the corporate sector, stronger governance and a professionalisation of financial markets. Lessons have been learnt to drive sustained growth in future.