Standard Life Aberdeen plc is one of the world’s largest investment companies, created in 2017 from the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. Operating under the brand Aberdeen Standard Investments, the investment arm manages £575.7bn* of assets, making it the largest active manager in the UK and the second largest in Europe. It has a significant global presence and the scale and expertise to help clients meet their investment goals.
*As at 31/12/17
A New Dawn for Asian markets
It is 30 years since the launch of the Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC. Asia is both the same as, and fundamentally different from 1989. It is still home to fast-growing economies, an emergent middle class and innovative companies. However, there are important differences, with far greater discipline among governments and the corporate sector, stronger governance and a professionalisation of financial markets. Lessons have been learnt to drive sustained growth in future.
Commercial property: A new phase in the cycle
Jason Baggaley, Fund Manager at Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited, explores the staying power of commercial property and why an active approach is the best way to negotiate external challenges.
The trust aims to achieve a total return greater than its benchmark by investing predominantly in equities worldwide.
The trust aims to achieve a high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio principally of UK equities.
The trust aims to achieve growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom.
To provide shareholders with a high level of capital growth through equity investment in the Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.
The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand.
The company invests in a portfolio predominantly comprised of S&P 500 constituents. The company may also invest in Canadian stocks and US mid and small capitalisation companies to provide for diversified sources of income.
To target a total portfolio return of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) plus 5.5% p.a. (net of fees) over rolling five-year periods through investments from the widest range of asset classes.
To achieve long term capital growth through investment in the Asia. The benchmark index of company is the MSCI All Country Asia (ex Japan) Index.
The fund aims to provide shareholders with an above average income while also providing real growth in capital and income.
To maximise total return to Shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies (with a market capitalisation of up to approximately USD 1bn at time of investment) in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan.
To provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asian Pacific securities, including those with an above-average yield. The Company does not expect, at least initially, to have any significant Japanese exposure.
To achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies which are believed by the Investment Manager to have above average prospects for growth.
To provide Ordinary shareholders with a total return, with an above average yield, primarily through investing in Latin America.
To achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies which are incorporated in India or which derive significant revenue or profit from India, with dividend yield from the company being of secondary importance.
To provide a high and growing dividend and capital growth from an investment in a portfolio invested principally in the ordinary shares of smaller UK companies and UK fixed income securities.
