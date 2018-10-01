Willis Towers Watson A Pioneering Appointment

Alliance Trust broke new ground when it hired Willis

Towers Watson (WTW) as its investment manager

in April 2017. Although it has been well known and

highly respected among institutional investors worldwide

for decades, WTW was fairly new to the investment trust

industry. Now, for the first time, it could bring its established

track record to a much wider audience of wealth managers

and retail investors in the form of a unique global equity

portfolio containing only high conviction stocks.