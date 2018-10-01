Home >
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON A PIONEERING APPOINTMENT
Alliance Trust broke new ground when it hired Willis
Towers Watson (WTW) as its investment manager
in April 2017. Although it has been well known and
highly respected among institutional investors worldwide
for decades, WTW was fairly new to the investment trust
industry. Now, for the first time, it could bring its established
track record to a much wider audience of wealth managers
and retail investors in the form of a unique global equity
portfolio containing only high conviction stocks.