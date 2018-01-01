Appetite for disruption: how new technology is driving dividends

As much of the developed world looks forward to longer life expectancy (The Lancet, February 2017) we need to find ways to finance an extended retirement.

We anticipate that the ageing populations in the US, Europe and Japan will prioritise income in their investment portfolios. Yet just as investors need additional sources of potential income, traditional avenues are becoming less attractive or easy to find.

Faced with the 2007-08 financial crisis, central banks in much of the developed world were forced to intervene and stimulate growth, keeping interest rates at historic lows for much of the past decade. This created challenges for the fixed-income investor who used to see government bonds as a consistent source of potential income.

However, an alternative source can potentially be found in the US stock markets; more specifically, in companies that pay regular dividends to shareholders. We believe that companies responding positively to disruptive technologies – and upsetting traditional business models in the process – may prove significant as dividend payers.

Dividends for income

Traditional fixed income investors are not able to benefit from long-term growth since the yield they receive is, by definition, fixed. However, investing in shares that potentially deliver consistent dividend growth, as well as regular dividend payments, can offer investors the opportunity for long-term capital growth.

A look at the S&P 500 from 1940 to the end of 2017 reveals that dividend reinvestment and the effects of compounding (receiving interest on your interest) have accounted for more than 40% of the index’s returns (Morningstar. Data from 1/1/1940 to 31/12/2017).

Furthermore, there are certain sectors we believe are likely to have the potential to deliver income for investors, thanks to technological disruption.

First is technology. Many innovative start-ups offer new and exciting technologies, but well-established IT companies are also benefiting as organisations look to upgrade their systems and processes.

We’re also finding that an increasing number of technology firms focused on software, networking and hardware use cash to pay dividends, contrary to the notion that IT firms can add value to investors only via their growth potential. We believe this trend will continue, as shareholders are increasingly willing to reward mature IT companies’ management teams for dividend payments.

Healthcare opportunities

Improvements in life expectancy may have created challenges, but they have also created opportunities for the healthcare sector. Older populations tend to require more healthcare than younger populations (Nuffield Trust, February 2016) and healthcare spending in the US is predicted to climb 5.5% on average every year between 2017 to 2026 (Reuters, February 2018). Companies that can participate in this trend, while also improving their efficiency to counter rising costs, may be poised to benefit.

Healthcare innovators should also thrive in today’s markets. The US government’s Food and Drug Administration is approving more drugs and at a faster pace than before (FDA, December 2017), so pharmaceutical manufacturers that can deliver new products ultimately stand to reap the rewards.

Please note there is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass.

Interest rate boost for banks

Banks are another sector of interest, although this has less to do with the increase in disruption and more to do with changing economic cycles.

Interest rates in the US are creeping back up; in March 2018 the Federal Reserve raised the target range by a quarter point to between 1.5% and 1.75% (Trading Economics, March 2018).

We believe that banks are well placed to benefit from rising short-term US interest rates. They take deposits from savers in exchange for interest payments and then lend to borrowers at a higher rate. Such a business model should translate to more profits as interest rates rise and acts as a suitable hedge against inflation for income investors. At the same time, some of the US’s big banks have high levels of capital on their balance sheets which insulates them well against any market shocks.

In summary, disruptive technologies are having a real impact on our lives and not just in the way we buy groceries or order a taxi. There is also an opportunity to share in the successes of companies growing their business in disruptive markets. As such, investors looking for long-term income and growth may benefit from reviewing their portfolio and considering the impact that investing for dividends might have.

The opinions expressed are as of April 2018 and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. The above descriptions are meant to be illustrative. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass.

