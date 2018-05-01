BMO funds offer
BMO Universal Multi-Asset Portfolio Fund range
An exclusive low cost offer for interactive investor customers
Active management at passive prices
- A groundbreaking new investment solution from BMO Global Asset Management.
- Now for the first time, you can invest in an active multi-asset fund with passive prices.
- Portfolios are allocated globally across equities and fixed income.
- The newly launched ‘active’ Universal range has a market leading ongoing annual charge, capped at just 0.29% Ongoing Charge Figure.
Pay less with interactive investor
- Interactive investor customers have exclusive access to a special fund class, where the Ongoing Charge Figure is reduced to just 0.25%.
- The new BMO Universal Multi-Asset Portfolio (MAP) range offers three risk-controlled portfolio options – Cautious, Balanced and Growth – designed to cover a wide range of client needs. Most importantly, each portfolio is actively managed, and at low cost.
interactive investor customers have exclusive access to a special fund class, where the Ongoing Charge Figure is reduced to just 0.25%.
What will it cost to invest in these funds?
To buy and sell funds with interactive investor our normal commission charges apply (see rates and charges).
BMO Global created a share class with an ongoing charges figure of just 0.25% especially for ii customers.
Access to the 0.25% share class will be exclusive to interactive investor customers until February 2019, and will remain in place as long as you hold the investments with ii. Note interactive investor does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure about whether an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from a financial adviser.