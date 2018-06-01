ISA Investing

Choosing between the wide variety of investment products available for your Individual Savings Account (ISA) can be daunting. The challenge of ‘too much’ choice is compounded by an environment of low interest rates and an uncertain political and economic climate. The question for investors is how to choose the best investment solution, one that offers the most potential benefits in this unpredictable environment? To aid investors in this important decision, ETF Securities have created educational materials to demystify ETPs and investment themes for a particular set of needs.

