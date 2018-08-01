Home >

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 31 AUGUST 2019

The Trust’s NAV posted 2.3% returns during the 12-month period ended 31 August 2019, outperforming its reference index which was flat over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 7.7 % over the year. The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the industrials, materials, health care and information technology sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in Indonesia, South Korea, Philippines and Taiwan added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in India, and in the financial sector detracted the most.

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019

The trust’s NAV posted 8.2% returns during the 12-month period ended 31 July 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 3.9% over the same period. The trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 12.3 % over the year. The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The fund’s holdings in the industrials, materials, consumer discretionary and utilities sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in Indonesia, South Korea and China added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in Thailand, and in the financial sector detracted the most.

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019

The Trust’s NAV posted a 7.1% return during the 12-month period ended 30 June 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 3.2% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 10.0 % over the year.

The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the industrials, communication services, materials and consumer staples sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in China, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Singapore and Australia. Conversely, selection of stocks in India, and in the health care sector detracted the most.

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC MARCH 2019

The Trust’s NAV rose 7.5% during the 12-month period ended 31
March 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 2.0% over
the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than
the reference index rising 14.3% over the year.

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC FEBRUARY 2019

The Trust’s NAV rose 0.9% returns during the 12-month period
ended 28 February 2019, outperforming its reference index which
fell -4.9% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also
performed better than the reference index rising 11.1% over the
year.
The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by
stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the consumer discretionary
and industrials sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a
country perspective, the holdings in China, Indonesia, Singapore
and Korea added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in India,
and in the energy space detracted the most.