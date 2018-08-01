FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019

The Trust’s NAV posted a 7.1% return during the 12-month period ended 30 June 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 3.2% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 10.0 % over the year.

The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the industrials, communication services, materials and consumer staples sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in China, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Singapore and Australia. Conversely, selection of stocks in India, and in the health care sector detracted the most.