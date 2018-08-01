FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 31 AUGUST 2019
The Trust’s NAV posted 2.3% returns during the 12-month period ended 31 August 2019, outperforming its reference index which was flat over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 7.7 % over the year. The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the industrials, materials, health care and information technology sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in Indonesia, South Korea, Philippines and Taiwan added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in India, and in the financial sector detracted the most.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019
The trust’s NAV posted 8.2% returns during the 12-month period ended 31 July 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 3.9% over the same period. The trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 12.3 % over the year. The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The fund’s holdings in the industrials, materials, consumer discretionary and utilities sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in Indonesia, South Korea and China added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in Thailand, and in the financial sector detracted the most.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019
The Trust’s NAV posted a 7.1% return during the 12-month period ended 30 June 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 3.2% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than the reference index rising 10.0 % over the year.
The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the industrials, communication services, materials and consumer staples sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country perspective, the holdings in China, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Singapore and Australia. Conversely, selection of stocks in India, and in the health care sector detracted the most.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC MARCH 2019
The Trust’s NAV rose 7.5% during the 12-month period ended 31
March 2019, outperforming its reference index which rose 2.0% over
the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed better than
the reference index rising 14.3% over the year.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC FEBRUARY 2019
The Trust’s NAV rose 0.9% returns during the 12-month period
ended 28 February 2019, outperforming its reference index which
fell -4.9% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also
performed better than the reference index rising 11.1% over the
year.
The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by
stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the consumer discretionary
and industrials sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a
country perspective, the holdings in China, Indonesia, Singapore
and Korea added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in India,
and in the energy space detracted the most.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC JANUARY 2019
The Trust’s NAV fell -1.6% during the 12-month period ended 31
January 2019, but it outperformed its reference index which fell
-7.7% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed
better than the reference index rising 10.8% over the year.
The NAV outperformance over the last 12 months was driven by
stock selection. The Trust’s holdings in the consumer discretionary
and industrials sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a
country perspective, the holdings in China, Korea, Indonesia and
Singapore added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in India,
and in the energy space detracted the most.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC DECEMBER 2018
The Trust’s NAV fell -1.6% during the 12-month period ended 31
December 2018, but it outperformed its reference index which fell
-9.1% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed
better than the reference index rising 5.9% over the year.
The NAV outperformance was driven by stock selection. The Trust’s
holdings in the consumer, industrials, communication services and
financials sectors proved particularly rewarding. From a country
perspective, the holdings in China, Korea, Indonesia, Philippines
and Singapore added value. Conversely, selection of stocks in
India, and in the energy space detracted the most.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 30 NOVEMBER 2018
The Trust’s NAV fell -0.1% during the 12-month period ended 30
November 2018, but it outperformed its reference index which fell
-4.1% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also performed
better
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC 31 OCTOBER 2018
The Trust’s NAV fell -6.7% during the 12-month period ended 31
October 2018, but outperformed its reference index which fell
-10.2% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also
performed better than the reference index rising 1.6% over the past
12 months.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC SEPTEMBER 2018
The Trust’s NAV generated 1.1% returns during the 12-month period
ended 30 September 2018, underperforming its reference index
which rose 4.4% over the same period. The Trust’s share price
performed better than the reference index rising 8.9% over the past
12 months.
The NAV underperformance was driven by a sharp rally in
momentum stocks versus value stocks in Asia in the first four months
of the review period. Overall, stock selection proved unrewarding,
particularly in the energy, utilities, materials, healthcare and
consumer staples sectors, and from a country perspective, in
Australia, India and Taiwan. Conversely, selection of stocks in
China, Korea, Indonesia and Singapore, and in the information
technology and real estate sectors proved rewarding.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC AUGUST 2018
The Trust’s NAV generated 0.6% returns during the 12-month period
ended 31 August 2018, underperforming its reference index which
rose 1.9% over the same period. The Trust’s share price performed
better than the reference index rising 7.5% over the past 12 months.
The NAV underperformance was driven by a sharp rally in
momentum stocks versus value stocks in Asia in the first five months
of the review period. Overall, stock selection proved unrewarding,
particularly in the healthcare, utilities, materials and consumer
discretionary sectors, and from a country perspective, in Australia,
India and Korea. Conversely, selection of stocks in China, Hong
Kong, Indonesia and Philippines, and in the industrials
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC July 2018
The Trust’s NAV returned 2.2% during the 12-month period ended 31
July 2018, underperforming its reference index which rose 5.7% over
the same period. The Trust’s share price outperformed, rising 8.2%
over the past 12 months.
The NAV underperformance was driven by a sharp rally in
momentum stocks versus value stocks in Asia last year. Stock
selection proved unrewarding, particularly in the healthcare, energy
and consumer staples sectors, and from a country perspective, in
China and India. Selection of stocks in Korea and Taiwan, and in
the industrials sector proved rewarding.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC June 2018
The Trust’s NAV generated 1.7% returns during the 12-month period
ended 30 June 2018, underperforming its reference index which
rose 8.1% over the same period. The Trust’s share price also
lagged the reference index rising 6.3% over the past 12 months.
The underperformance was driven by a sharp rally in momentum
stocks versus value stocks in Asia last year. Stock selection proved
unrewarding, particularly in the healthcare, energy and consumer
staples sectors, and from a country perspective, in China and India.
Conversely, selection of stocks in Korea and Taiwan, and in the
industrials sector proved rewarding.