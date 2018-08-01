FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 31 AUGUST 2019

The manager believes there are notable investment opportunities in the Chinese stock markets. Structural change continues to unfold in China. It is evident that consumption will continue to outgrow the overall economy - it is hard to derail the natural development of the middle class. Thus, even at a milder pace of activity, there remains room for expansion with the shifts in demand patterns. China remains a diverse opportunity set where the growth rate is not homogenous across the board and where Fidelity’s research resources can help identify winners that are yet overlooked by the market. Over the 12 months to 31 August 2019, the Trust’s NAV generated -5.7% in returns and underperformed its reference index which delivered 1.1% over the same period. The Trust’s share price declined 2.8% over the same period and lagged the index.