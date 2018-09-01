Home >

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC SEPTEMBER 2019

UK markets rose in September, in line with global equities, reversing some of the sharp losses seen in the previous month, even as the Brexit uncertainty continued. Overall, value stocks outperformed growth stocks following a prolonged period of underperformance.

Portfolio manager Alex Wright is of the view that there are interesting contrarian opportunities in the UK market, but we need to balance this with evidence of deteriorating fundamentals in more cyclical businesses. Hence a more balanced exposure between defensives and cyclicals is needed. Although he sees a broad spread of value across the market, worsening fundamentals mean he is increasingly finding value in defensive stocks. The UK market is a good source of defensive companies, both classically defensive and others with more hidden defensive qualities.

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 AUGUST 2019

UK equities declined in August as risk-off sentiment dominated financial markets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend the parliament for a longer time than usual led to increased worries about a no-deal Brexit. The deeply unloved status of the UK market has created an exceptionally fertile period for contrarian stock picking. Going by his experience of investing in unloved companies, Alex is of the view that one should not necessarily wait for good news to become obvious before investing. By investing when all the bad news is ‘in the price’ and no good news is expected at all, you put the odds in your favour. Alex thinks this is the situation we are in the UK at the moment.

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019

UK equities rose for a second consecutive month in July.



FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019

UK equities rebounded strongly in June, in line with global stock markets. Most global central banks indicated further monetary policy easing, which supported the appetite for higher risk assets.



>FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC MARCH 2019

UK equities rose in March, mainly driven by the accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks across developed markets. The Bank of England also kept interest rates steady amid the continued uncertainty over Brexit, and said it would be the main factor guiding policy decisions in the near future.

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC FEBRUARY 2019

UK equities continued to rise during the month, in line with other global equity markets. However, gains were somewhat curbed, due to continued uncertainty around the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC JANUARY 2019

UK stocks rebounded strongly during January, as the risk averse mood seen in global equity markets during the recent months receded.