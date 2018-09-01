FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC SEPTEMBER 2019
UK markets rose in September, in line with global equities, reversing some of the sharp losses seen in the previous month, even as the Brexit uncertainty continued. Overall, value stocks outperformed growth stocks following a prolonged period of underperformance.
Portfolio manager Alex Wright is of the view that there are interesting contrarian opportunities in the UK market, but we need to balance this with evidence of deteriorating fundamentals in more cyclical businesses. Hence a more balanced exposure between defensives and cyclicals is needed. Although he sees a broad spread of value across the market, worsening fundamentals mean he is increasingly finding value in defensive stocks. The UK market is a good source of defensive companies, both classically defensive and others with more hidden defensive qualities.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 AUGUST 2019
UK equities declined in August as risk-off sentiment dominated financial markets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend the parliament for a longer time than usual led to increased worries about a no-deal Brexit. The deeply unloved status of the UK market has created an exceptionally fertile period for contrarian stock picking. Going by his experience of investing in unloved companies, Alex is of the view that one should not necessarily wait for good news to become obvious before investing. By investing when all the bad news is ‘in the price’ and no good news is expected at all, you put the odds in your favour. Alex thinks this is the situation we are in the UK at the moment.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019
UK equities rebounded strongly in June, in line with global stock markets. Most global central banks indicated further monetary policy easing, which supported the appetite for higher risk assets.
>FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC MARCH 2019
UK equities rose in March, mainly driven by the accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks across developed markets. The Bank of England also kept interest rates steady amid the continued uncertainty over Brexit, and said it would be the main factor guiding policy decisions in the near future.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC FEBRUARY 2019
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC JANUARY 2019
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC DECEMBER 2018
UK markets fell in December on risk-off sentiment in financial
markets. Lingering concerns about a possible slowdown in the
global economy and Brexit related uncertainties weighed on
markets.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC NOVEMBER 2018
UK markets declined for the second consecutive month in November, as
investors remain nervous amid continued Brexit uncertainty. While
the UK and the European Union reached an in principle
Brexit agreement, it needs to be passed by the UK’s parliament,
which appears to be divided on the issue.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 OCTOBER 2018
UK equities declined during the month as stock prices experienced volatility on a global risk-off sentiment. Investors also remain nervous due to uncertainty related to Brexit negotiations, as the deadline nears for the UK to exit the European Union.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC SEPTEMBER 2018
UK equities recovered in September and ended in positive territory,
but overall investor sentiment remained mixed. Hopes for a softer
Brexit suffered a setback as there was no breakthrough in talks
between the UK and EU at the summit meeting in Austria.
Nevertheless, oil & gas stocks gained significantly, which buoyed
overall market returns.
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC AUGUST 2018
The UK stock market declined in August, largely due to a fall in share prices of large-sized companies amid worries over global trade frictions. Weakness in the mining sector also had a negative impact on overall market returns.
A strong run in the market over the longer term has left valuations above historical averages in some areas, and sentiment relatively elevated. While this need not be a cause for immediate concern, we believe it constrains the ability of the overall market to continue making above average returns in the future, and makes it more vulnerable to a shock. However, a selective approach, focused on identifying cheap companies with improving fundamentals, should stand a good chance of outperforming the market over the coming few years.