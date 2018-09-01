FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019

UK equities rose for a second consecutive month in July. The deeply unloved status of the UK market has created an exceptionally fertile period for contrarian stock picking. Going by his experience of investing in unloved companies, Alex is of the view that one should not necessarily wait for good news to become obvious before investing.

By investing when all the bad news is ‘in the price’ and no good news is expected at all, you put the odds in your favour. Alex thinks this is the situation we are in the UK at the moment. A selective approach remains important.