iShares by BlackRock

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)*, with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes.
With over 800 funds globally* across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than $1.5 trillion USD in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views.
iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm*.
*Based on $5.97 trillion in AUM as of 30/09/17
Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of U.S. Financial Sector companies as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of a sub-set of MSCI USA stocks that seeks to capture undervalued stocks relative to their fundamentals.
Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of US Dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds.
Fund Objective: The ETC seeks to track the return of the gold spot price.