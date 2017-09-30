iShares by BlackRock

About Us

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)*, with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes.



With over 800 funds globally* across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than $1.5 trillion USD in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views.