iShares by BlackRock

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)*, with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes.
 
With over 800 funds globally* across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than $1.5 trillion USD in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views.

iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm*.
 
*Based on $5.97 trillion in AUM as of 30/09/17

iShares Featured Products
iShares S&P 500 Financials Sector UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:UIFS)

Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of U.S. Financial Sector companies as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:IUVF)

Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of a sub-set of MSCI USA stocks that seeks to capture undervalued stocks relative to their fundamentals.

iShares $ Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:IGSD)

Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of US Dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds.

iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)

Fund Objective: The ETC seeks to track the return of the gold spot price.

iShares MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:IWFV)

Fund Objective: The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of a sub-set of MSCI World stocks that capture undervalued stocks relative to their fundamentals.

Capital at risk. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Therefore, the value of your investment and the income from it will vary and your initial investment amount cannot be guaranteed. There is no guarantee that a positive investment outcome will be achieved.
