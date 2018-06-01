Janus Henderson Investors test

Janus Henderson’s oldest business

Janus Henderson have been managing investment trusts since 1934 – over 80 years. Janus Henderson are one of the largest managers of investment trusts in the UK, managing a well-established range of 13 investment trusts covering different geographies and asset classes. We take pride in what we do and care passionately about the quality of our products and the services we provide, helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals is at the heart of what we do. With a dedicated team, solely focused on investment trusts, we provide extensive knowledge and experience. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, we believe in the sharing of expert insight for better investment and business decisions.