Janus Henderson Investors test
Janus Henderson’s oldest business
Janus Henderson have been managing investment trusts since 1934 – over 80 years. Janus Henderson are one of the largest managers of investment trusts in the UK, managing a well-established range of 13 investment trusts covering different geographies and asset classes. We take pride in what we do and care passionately about the quality of our products and the services we provide, helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals is at the heart of what we do. With a dedicated team, solely focused on investment trusts, we provide extensive knowledge and experience. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, we believe in the sharing of expert insight for better investment and business decisions.
Active versus Passive
The Company exploits global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders via a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio which offers access also to specialist funds including hedge and private equity.
Henderson Euro Trust plc aims to achieve a superior total return from a portfolio of high quality European (excluding the UK) investments.
Henderson Far East Income Limited seeks to provide shareholders with a growing total annual dividend per share, as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments from the Asia pacific region.
Invests in a prudently diversified selection of both well known and smaller companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth.
The Company seeks to maximise returns for shareholders through a broadly diversified international portfolio.
The prime objective is to provide long-term income and capital growth, principally by investing in UK equities.
The Company's investment objective is to seek income and capital growth such that the total return on the net asset value of the Company exceeds the average return on a rolling annual basis of three month sterling LIBOR plus 2%.
The Company will invest in a diversified portfolio of investments which is expected to contain between 50 and 60 stocks.
To invest predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe (excluding the UK) with the objective to achieve capital growth, aiming for a net asset value total return greater than the benchmark index.
To invest in a broad spread of predominantly UK companies of differing sizes which pay high and growing dividends and where we believe that there are strong prospects of capital growth.
To provide Shareholders with higher than average growth of capital over the medium to long term of predominantly UK companies.
The Company’s investment objective is to maximise shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom.
Disclaimer - please remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested.