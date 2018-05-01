Janus Henderson investors About Us

Investment trusts: Managed by Janus Henderson Investors

Take a global view of investment trusts, expertly managed by Janus Henderson

For almost 80 years, Janus Henderson Investors has been at the forefront of investment trust innovation and development.

Now, with a diverse and established range of managed investment trusts and investment companies, Janus Henderson has a global view of the market. Whether you are retirement planning, investing for your children, looking to take advantage of dynamic global markets or want a cautious investment approach, our managed companies offer a wide range of investment objectives and strategies professionally managed by regionalexperts.

If your priority is high income, long term capital growth or a mixture of both, Janus Henderson Investors has a range of solutions which aims tomeet your investment needs.

Every investment decision we take has a direct impact on our clients. We have structured ourselves in a way that puts decision-making at the heart of our business. Our fund managers are organised into compact, nimble teams of experts, empowered to make the most of any opportunity without the hindrance of a 'house style' or approval committee.

Every day, our fund managers make decisions about the investments within their portfolios. We provide them with the information, resources and the infrastructure they require. Ideas are shared, but responsibility and accountability lie firmly with the fund managers.

This culture of accountability and autonomy does not suit every type of manager. We employ those who thrive on taking responsibility. Our focus on the quality of our investment decision making means that decisions are taken in a considered way, mindful of the risks, yet alive to the opportunities. Sometimes it is best to do nothing, but even that should be a positive and considered decision rather than the result of inertia.

It is the Henderson blend of highly skilled, experienced investment professionals organised for better decision making with access to some of the best information and risk monitoring systems that makes us who we are.