The opportunities in volatility 

Prioritising prudency

The purpose of HINT is to provide global diversification and that means maintaining a diversified portfolio both geographically and on a sector basis. The US is our biggest country weighting (36%), with China (9.3%), France (8.7%), Germany (8.3%) and Switzerland (8.1%) completing the top five country exposures.



As well as maintaining sufficient diversification, it is also important to consider value. Valuations are important to total return, income is one part of it, and the value at the point of investment also has a significant impact on your longer term capital returns.



The Trust is currently not using the gearing facility (the ability to borrow money). We have the ability to add up to 25% and we have been up to 16% before. We tend to be counter cyclical to the market with the gearing, so by that I mean investing in companies whose attractions are underappreciated and using the gearing when people are worried about markets. At the moment people are worried about lots of things but the actual level of the market has appreciated a lot over the last couple of years, so we’ve allowed the gearing to run down.



Looking ahead, the global dividends prognosis is good. Dividends tend to lag earnings, which are strong, and the tax changes in the US are generating much higher earnings with some of that expected to come back in dividends. Commodity prices are higher, which in part will generate much more sustainable dividends and on top of that interest rates are still low, so I think we could see good dividend growth over the next 12 months.



