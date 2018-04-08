Europe stakes its claim as the default diversifier to UK portfolios

Tim Stevenson, Fund Manager of Henderson EuroTrust, discusses Europe’s credentials as a diversifier to UK portfolios.

The investment landscape is more uncertain than this time last year and for some time we have felt that world markets needed to curb their enthusiasm. Donald Trump’s protectionist policies are likely to have a ripple effect on world trade, while the weight of ETFs has pushed valuations in the US higher.

ming off the back of the strongest period of synchronised global growth since the financial crisis, market optimism has been understandable, but the reality is that we are still in a low growth world and volatility is creeping back in to global markets. It is all too easy to get carried away with the recent growth story, but it’s important not to extrapolate this as the new normal. At Henderson EuroTrust, we are putting more and more emphasis on total return as global growth cools back to familiar levels.

Europe’s performance during the recent boom is something to take note of, however. Last year saw the Eurozone post its best annual growth rate since 2007, outperforming the UK for the first time since 2010 – and by some distance. The Eurozone’s annual GDP growth rate in 2017 came in at 2.5%, while the UK only managed 1.8% — and it even beat the US, which grew at 2.3% last year. It’s a testament to the region’s recovery and it’s fair to say Europe is in its best shape since the crisis and lays a strong claim to be the default diversifier to UK portfolios.

Europe’s long-term focus

Looking over at the UK, it would be easy to pick on its troubled political landscape, but global politics is in such a state you could find problems just about anywhere, after all – politics is a useful distraction to the underlying problems, anywhere in the world. From an investor’s perspective, my concern would be more towards short-termism in the UK, which completely undermines sustainable long-term growth. This point was outlined well in an article by the Financial Times recently (08/04/2018), titled “Lazy fund managers lead to lousy returns” by Tom Brown.

UK equities are seen by some as good value at present, with the worst of Brexit seemingly priced in. Although this might sound like good news for Brexit optimists, a concern would be the potential for hostile takeovers – as seen with industrial manufacturer GKN – and opportunistic investors keen to raise the share price and make a quick profit. I remain of the view that Brexit is a monumental wrong step by the UK, which will not solve any of the UK’s underlying problems.

It is much more difficult for such short-termism to prevail in Europe, where many countries have a long term shareholder in a foundation or family, such as Arnaud in France and the Quandt family in Germany, for example. This allows companies to take a far longer investment time horizon and in most cases long term financing is cheaper anyway. As a result, European companies, by and large, have a greater focus on long-term sustainable growth than their UK peers.

European markets have not followed through on a positive sentiment which was evident in early 2017, even though the economic and political environment has improved, more so in the case of economies perhaps than politics. Recently, the region seems to have taken the brunt of investors’ wrath, even though valuations, interest rates and the region’s high-paying dividends season all should be supportive. Most companies in the region pay one lump-sum dividend between March and the end of June, and with strong earnings growth in Europe the EuroTrust has been a beneficiary.

The Trust has a strong dividend paying history – last year we paid an annual dividend of 25p per share and have increased the dividends for 13 consecutive years. We aim to continue this trend and I’m confident that the recent dividends paying season in Europe will help us achieve that this year, although nothing is guaranteed.