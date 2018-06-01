Unicorn
About us
Unicorn Asset Management Limited is an independently owned and managed investment management company. Founded in 2000, Unicorn offers both open and closed ended investment funds, including an AIM Venture Capital Trust, designed to satisfy a variety of investor requirements.
Building value over time for our shareholders and clients depends on one factor, and one factor alone – performance: investment performance and business performance. If you believe, as we do, that a ‘share’ represents a long-term ownership claim on a business, then business success and investment success go hand in hand.
Unlike many investment management firms Unicorn is majority owned by the directors and management adding incentive to ensure our funds consistently perform.
We make every effort to concentrate our resources to the maximum extent possible where we believe they count – on identifying worthwhile investments that deliver long-term performance for clients.
We understand that setting high standards is essential if Unicorn’s owners, employees and clients are to continue to prosper in the future as they have done in the past.
The Unicorn UK Income Fund aims to achieve an historic yield in excess of 110% of the FTSE All Share yield, over a 3 year period, by investing mainly in UK companies.
The Unicorn UK Income Fund aims to achieve an historic yield in excess of 110% of the FTSE All Share yield, over a 3 year period, by investing mainly in UK companies.
The Unicorn Mastertrust Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by primarily investing in a range of listed investment companies.
The Unicorn UK Growth Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a portfolio of UK Companies.
The Unicorn Outstanding British Companies Fund aims to achieve a rate of return that is superior to that of the FTSE All Share (Ex Investment Trusts) Index over the long-term.
The Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by investing primarily in UK companies included within the UK Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM Index.
The Unicorn UK Ethical Income Fund aims to achieve an historic yield in excess of 110% of the FTSE All Share yield, over a 3 year period, by investing primarily in UK companies which meet the ACD’s ethical guidelines.