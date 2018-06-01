About us

Unicorn Asset Management Limited is an independently owned and managed investment management company. Founded in 2000, Unicorn offers both open and closed ended investment funds, including an AIM Venture Capital Trust, designed to satisfy a variety of investor requirements.

Building value over time for our shareholders and clients depends on one factor, and one factor alone – performance: investment performance and business performance. If you believe, as we do, that a ‘share’ represents a long-term ownership claim on a business, then business success and investment success go hand in hand.