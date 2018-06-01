unicorn about us

Unicorn Asset Management was established in July 2000.

Building value over time for our shareholders and clients depends on one factor, and one factor alone – performance: investment performance and business performance. If you believe, as we do, that a ‘share’ represents a long-term ownership claim on a business, then business success and investment success go hand in hand.

Unlike many investment management firms Unicorn is majority owned by the directors and management adding incentive to the ensure our funds consistently perform. We have been pleased to receive four awards in 2011; Lipper - Best UK Equity Income Fund over 3 years, Lipper - Best UK Equity Fund over 3 years, What Investment – Best Venture Capital Trust over three years, Growth Company –VCT Fund Manager of the year. Also the UK Income Fund was shortlisted for the Investment Week Fund Manager of the year awards and the VCT and Acorn Income Fund have recently been shortlisted for the Investment Week Investment Trust of the Year Awards.

We make every effort to concentrate our resources to the maximum extent possible where we believe they count – on identifying worthwhile investments that deliver long-term performance for clients.

We understand that setting high standards is essential if Unicorn’s owners, employees and clients are to continue to prosper in the future as they have done in the past.