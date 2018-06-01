unicorn about us
Unicorn Asset Management was established in July 2000.
Building value over time for our shareholders and clients depends on one factor, and one factor alone – performance: investment performance and business performance. If you believe, as we do, that a ‘share’ represents a long-term ownership claim on a business, then business success and investment success go hand in hand.
Unlike many investment management firms Unicorn is majority owned by the directors and management adding incentive to the ensure our funds consistently perform. We have been pleased to receive four awards in 2011; Lipper - Best UK Equity Income Fund over 3 years, Lipper - Best UK Equity Fund over 3 years, What Investment – Best Venture Capital Trust over three years, Growth Company –VCT Fund Manager of the year. Also the UK Income Fund was shortlisted for the Investment Week Fund Manager of the year awards and the VCT and Acorn Income Fund have recently been shortlisted for the Investment Week Investment Trust of the Year Awards.
We make every effort to concentrate our resources to the maximum extent possible where we believe they count – on identifying worthwhile investments that deliver long-term performance for clients.
We understand that setting high standards is essential if Unicorn’s owners, employees and clients are to continue to prosper in the future as they have done in the past.
Chris Hutchinson Investment Manager
Chris has been managing UK smaller companies funds for over 12 years. Since joining Unicorn in 2005, he has been the lead manager on the Unicorn AIM VCT. He also co-manages the Unicorn Smaller Companies and Outstanding British Companies Funds with John McClure. Prior to joining Unicorn AM, he was a fund manager at Montanaro Investment Managers Limited where he specialised in investing in UK smaller quoted companies.
Fraser Mackersie
Fraser joined Unicorn Asset Management in 2008 and has been an active member of Investment Committee at Unicorn since joining the firm. He has been manager of the Unicorn UK Growth fund since February 2011 and co-manager of the Unicorn UK Income Fund & Acorn Investment fund since 2013. Prior to joining Unicorn Fraser held positions at F&C Asset Management and Geoghegan & Co Chartered Accountants. Fraser is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
Simon Moon
Simon joined Unicorn Asset Management in 2008. Since 2013 he has been the manager of the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund and co-manager of the Unicorn UK Income Fund & Acorn Investment Fund. He is an active member of the Investment committee and has been since 2008. Prior to joining Unicorn Simon worked as a research analyst at JM Finn & Co. Stockbrokers and spent three years in the NHS graduate finance scheme.