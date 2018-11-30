Witan Investment Trust
Although our roots are old, our strategy is anything but. Founded in 1909, Witan Investment Trust’s investment objective is to deliver long term growth together with an income that rises faster than the rate of inflation by offering diversified exposure to global markets (principally equities) using an active multi-manager approach.
We carefully choose between 10 to 15 managers to manage the portfolio, diversifying by geographical region, industry sector and at the individual stock level. The blend of different active approaches and styles aims to deliver added value for shareholders whilst avoiding the undue reliance on a single manager.
If you seek capital growth and a growing real income from global equity investments, we aim to help you realise your financial ambitions.
Witan is an equity investment, please remember past performance is not a guide to future performance.
CEO ANDREW BELL DISCUSSES WHAT MAKES WITAN DIFFERENT FROM OTHER TRUSTS
Witan Pacific Investment Trust
Witan Pacific is the only investment trust with a strategic focus across the entire Asia Pacific region, including Japan, China, Australia and India. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital and income growth from a diversified portfolio of equity investments in the Asia Pacific region. Witan Pacific employs an active multi-manager approach appointing three managers with established track records and distinctive portfolios.
Witan Pacific Investment Trust is an equity investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of currency and market fluctuations and you may not get back the amount originally invested.
Long-term growth in income and capital through active investment in global equities, using a multi-manager approach.
Please note that past performance is not a guide to future performance – please review Witan’s full FCA compliant performance table, which you can access here
