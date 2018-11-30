Witan Investment Trust

Although our roots are old, our strategy is anything but. Founded in 1909, Witan Investment Trust’s investment objective is to deliver long term growth together with an income that rises faster than the rate of inflation by offering diversified exposure to global markets (principally equities) using an active multi-manager approach.

We carefully choose between 10 to 15 managers to manage the portfolio, diversifying by geographical region, industry sector and at the individual stock level. The blend of different active approaches and styles aims to deliver added value for shareholders whilst avoiding the undue reliance on a single manager.

If you seek capital growth and a growing real income from global equity investments, we aim to help you realise your financial ambitions.

Witan is an equity investment, please remember past performance is not a guide to future performance.