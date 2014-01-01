The hidden “treasure” in family-controlled holding companies

Using our rigorous research-driven approach, we find and invest in solid family-holding companies that have a track record of outperformance. Many funds steer away from investing in family-controlled companies out of concern that there will be too much interference from the family and that they might be run less-efficiently than those with a corporate leadership. This reticence is to our advantage - the companies we identify are largely undiscovered and under-researched and we face low competition when investing in them. Additionally, such companies tend to be inaccurately priced which allows us to trade at a significant discount compared to Net Asset Values - a benefit we pass onto our investors.