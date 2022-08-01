Why choose the ii SIPP?

Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
Transfer your pension to ii
Transfer your pension to an ii Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) before 31 October 2022 and claim up to £1,000 cashback. Terms apply.
Multiple transfers count towards your qualifying value. Upon completion of your transfer(s), we'll pay your cashback in one of two ways:
- Customers on our Pension Builder plan will be paid into their nominated bank account.
- Existing customers on our Investor plan will be paid into their Trading Account.
New ii customers who open a SIPP before 31 October will also pay no Pension Builder subscription fee for six months - a saving of £12.99 a month. Terms apply.
How to transfer your pension to our SIPP
You will need your National Insurance number and details of the pension(s) you want to transfer.
Follow our SIPP transfer step-by-step guide (PDF).
Existing ii customers may also claim the cashback offer if they add a SIPP to their account and complete their transfer.
We promote transfers to the ii SIPP on a regular basis. It is important that you take enough time to decide whether transferring your pensions is right for you. If you need more time and wish to qualify for an offer, please wait until the next offer period.
Things to consider before you transfer
Please check that you won’t lose any safeguarded benefits if you transfer. This could include guaranteed annuity rates or lower protected pension age than the Normal Minimum Pension Age (rising from 55 to 57 in 2028). Please also check any transfer-out fees.
Please note that if you plan to hold both drawdown and non-drawdown pots in your ii SIPP, you cannot allocate specific investments to each pot separately. This means that the value of each pot will change in line with the overall performance of all the investments held in your SIPP.
Why choose the ii SIPP?
- More of your money for you - our fees stay the same no matter how much your pension grows.
- You could have up to £99,000 more in retirement with us, compared with other pension providers*.
- ii are now a Which? recommended SIPP Provider. Find out more.
- It is free to join us, and free to leave.
- You can contribute as little as £25 a month with our regular investing service. There are no trading fees when you contribute this way.
- If you want to buy or sell shares and funds, trades usually cost £5.99.
- There are no extra charges for taking money out of your pension.
*Analysis shows you could be better off by £99k over 30 years of investing in an ii SIPP due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Why invest with us?
- More than 400,000 people already trust us with their pensions or other investments.
- We've won multiple awards - most recently 'Best SIPP provider' at the ADVFN awards.
- Our customers have rated us as 'excellent' on Trustpilot (4.7 out of 5).
- We offer the widest choice of investments on the market - and the expert insights to help you choose.
- And if you're not satisfied with our service, it's completely free to leave.