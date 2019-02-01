Home >

ii Super 60 - Artemis Monthly Distribution

ii Super 60 investments
Overview
View Asset Groups
View Investment Categories
Methodology
Frequently asked questions
Insight and ideas

ii Super 60 investments:
Artemis Monthly Distribution

view factsheet

 

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Fixed Income Mixed asset Income

Selection rationale:
Artemis Monthly Distribution is high yielding and income is paid monthly, making it ideal for pension investors drawing an income from their portfolios. It differs from peers in that it has a significant level of overseas exposure.

James Foster and Jacob de Tusch-Lec have run the fund since its inception in 2012. They are responsible for the portfolio’s respective bond and equity holdings. They use the same approaches they take with other funds they manage. Foster takes his best ideas from the Artemis Strategic Bond fund, while de Tusch-Lec uses the same stock-picking approach and core income ideas from the Artemis Global Income fund. They believe their differing but complementary perspectives allow them to identify where the value lies in a company’s capital structure. In some cases, a company’s bonds will offer a better return than its shares. In others, owning its shares will represent a better opportunity. The managers favour quality businesses in robust financial positions. They do not ignore what is going on in the wider economy either. They select the holdings they feel are right for prevailing economic conditions. De Tusch-Lec points out that while some other income funds rely on ‘defensive’ income stocks, this fund takes a more flexible approach to investing in equities, holding ‘value’ or ‘cyclical’ stocks depending on the prevailing conditions at the time.

The fund was named Best Lower Risk Mixed Asset Fund in Money Observer’s 2017 awards.

view factsheet

back to ii super 60

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.