ii Super 60 - Fidelity Asia fund

Fidelity Asia fund

Fidelity Asia fund

Equities Asian equities Core

Selection rationale:
Teera Chanpongsang, manager of Fidelity Asia since 2014, is one of the longest-tenured managers within the Fidelity Asia ex Japan equities investment team, based in Hong Kong. He has been with the firm for almost 25 years, starting as an analyst before taking on a portfolio management role the fund has performed well relative to peers in both up and down markets.

He seeks companies trading below their intrinsic value that he believes have improving fundamentals the market has not yet recognised in the underlying share price. He has no stated style bias, although typically leans towards ‘growth at a reasonable price’ (GARP). He will also take advantage of value opportunities, particularly restructuring stories, where he has significant conviction.

Though broadly diversified at country and sector level, the manager tends to favour companies operating in emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, at the expense of the more mature markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

A company’s management is a primary focus for Chanpongsang, particularly with regards to the treatment of minority shareholders. Prior to joining Fidelity, he worked as an accountant in his native Thailand and he is especially wary of companies that display earnings growth without corresponding cashflow growth.

