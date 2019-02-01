ii Super 60 - F&C Investment Trust

Home >

ii Super 60 investments:
F&C Investment Trust

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Global equities Core

Selection rationale:
Foreign & Colonial – the UK’s oldest investment trust, established in 1868 is a multi-billion trust, it is relatively low cost and very well diversified, holding hundreds of companies globally.

Describing itself as conservatively managed, the trust aims to ‘be at the centre of an investor’s portfolio’.

Paul Niven has run the trust since 2014, deciding the asset allocation and level of gearing. He divides the portfolio into a range of global and regional strategies. Some of these, notably US equities and private equity, are subcontracted to external managers.

Niven can have up to a fifth of assets in private equity, but tends to have a much smaller amount invested in the sector.

Besides its long-term growth objective, it has a 48-year history of annual dividend increases, but is not specifically an income play. It pays dividends quarterly.

The trust’s discount can be very erratic – in particular during volatile markets. Investors should bear this in mind when investing in the trust.

The trust was highly commended in the Best Global Growth category of Money Observer’s 2017 investment trust awards.

