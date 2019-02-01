ii Super 60 - Templeton EM Smaller Companies

Home >

Templeton EM Smaller Companies

Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Emerging Markets Smaller Company

Selection rationale:
A great long term performer, like many other funds investing in smaller companies in emerging markets, it had a tough year in 2018, but we have high hopes for its manager Chetan Sehgal.

The fund invests in companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase that are within the range of those companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index.

When choosing which companies to buy, Sehgal follows Templeton’s value-oriented approach – looking for small cap stocks that appear cheap relative to their five years of projected earnings growth.

The process starts with a screen of its master list of small company stocks, which seeks to identify higher quality companies with strong business models, little or no debt, strong management and good corporate governance, trading at attractive valuations.

Next follows in-depth research and scrutiny by a regional review team. This includes undertaking hundreds of company visits each year, which aim to identify smaller companies that may otherwise be overlooked.

Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies won Money Observer’s Best Emerging Markets Fund award in 2015, when times were particularly tough for emerging markets, and made it a hat-trick by lifting the title again in 2016 and 2017.

None of the opinions provided are a "personal recommendation", therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.