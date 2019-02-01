Home >

ii Super 60 - TR European Growth IT

ii Super 60 investments
TR European Growth IT

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities European equities Smaller company

Selection rationale:
TR European Growth underperformed its benchmark over the past year but remains a solid longer-term performer.

Ollie Beckett, its manager since 2011, seeks to achieve the trust’s growth objective by investing primarily in small and medium-sized companies. With a diversified portfolio of holdings, he is prepared to venture well down the size spectrum in search of companies with exceptional growth potential.

Beckett looks for undervalued companies that can either deliver substantial growth or where there is potential for improvements in profitability through self-help. This focus means that he does not try to allocate investments on a country or sector basis. However, the manager stresses that he does pay attention to the make-up of the portfolio to avoid concentration risk.

His emphasis is on seeking to identify situations where he believes the market perception is wrong and the company is undervalued. He and the rest of Janus Henderson’s European equities team are keen to generate their own investment ideas and spend a lot of time meeting companies’ management teams. That way they get to know and understand the drivers of industries and stocks and can identify companies with strong competitive positions in niche markets.

The trust was named Best European Trust in Money Observer’s 2017 investment trust awards and Best Large Trust in 2018.

