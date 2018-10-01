Home >
Kepler Partners Fund Research: Alliance Trust plc
towards the US. Overall the portfolio is designed to benefit
from having concentration, but own between 180 and 200
stocks.
More concentrated portfolios are becoming increasingly
fashionable. This may be a reaction to the significant
growth of passive investment strategies, but there is
good academic evidence which points to the fact that
concentrated portfolios do outperform (assuming the
manager of the portfolio has skill).