Kepler Partners Fund Research: Alliance Trust plc

Alliance Trust, one of the UK’s oldest and largest investment trusts has delivered a growing dividend to shareholders every year over the last 52 years.

Two years into it’s new form, the equity portfolio has generated a decent return, with the portfolio rising by 10.4% since April 2017. This saw the Trust outperform the MSCI ACWI index by almost 1.6%.