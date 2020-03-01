Gilts, or gilt-edged securities, are bonds issued by the UK government to raise money. They represent a loan from you to the government. Since the government is unlikely to default on a loan, gilts are considered to be lower risk than corporate bonds.



Why invest in gilts?

Gilts generate an income for you through interest on your capital.

The government promises to pay a fixed rate of interest (‘coupon’) for a fixed period at regular intervals until maturity, upon which it will repay the original loan or capital back to you, the investor.



Types of gilt

Fixed-rate gilts

These are often referred to as plain 'vanilla' bonds, as both the coupon and redemption date are fixed at the outset.



Index-linked gilts

The redemption date is often fixed at the outset, but the coupon and principal payments are linked to inflation. In the UK, they are adjusted to reflect movements in the Retail Price Index (RPI), which measures inflation.

Gilts are also categorised according to their term, or maturity date:

Short-maturity gilt = 5 years

Medium-maturity gilt = 5-15 years

Long-maturity gilt = 15 years or more



When will your capital be repaid?

The redemption date for gilts varies. Dated gilts have a stated (firm) redemption date, whereas undated gilts do not. With double-dated gilts, the government chooses the exact timing of redemption at a point between two specified dates.

If you want to sell a bond before its redemption date, you may get back less than you originally invested.



Tax liability

Interest on gilts is paid gross, but is liable for Income Tax. This makes gilts particularly attractive to non-tax payers. Any profits from selling gilts are tax-free and don't have to be included on tax returns.

