What to know before you start investing

Take an honest look in the mirror. Ask yourself what you can afford to invest?

Think about why you are investing and what you would like to achieve (your aims and objectives). Also understand your tolerance to risk rather than appetite for reward.

These are some of the other important things you need to consider before committing money to the stock market or buying other investments.

Before investing…

Set aside some money in an easy-access savings account for any emergencies and short-term spending needs.

Pay off any short-term debts which have high interest rates

Consider reducing the term of your mortgage.

Consider life and income insurance.

When you start investing

Don’t invest money which is critical to your day-to-day life.

Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Commit to investing for at least five years.

