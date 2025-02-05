Relevant benefit crystallisation events (RBCEs) guide

What is a relevant benefit crystallisation event (RBCE)?

Under pension rules there are times that schemes need to see if a lump sum payment to a pension holder remain within relevant allowances.

These are referred to as relevant benefit crystallisation events and the two allowances that the scheme will need to test lump sums against are the new lump sum allowance (LSA) and the lump sums death benefit allowance (LSDBA).

Only lump sums taken after 5 April 2024 are defined as RBCEs and will include both lump sums that are paid during the pension holder’s lifetime and lump sums that might be payable to other individuals after they have died.

Pension income, in contrast, is not an RBCE and will not be tested against the LSA or LSDBA.