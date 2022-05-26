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Our awards for journalism

ii awards | Journalism awards

We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.

2025

Kyle Caldwell

Online Investment Journalist (Association of Investment Companies Media Awards)

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor at interactive investor

2024

Kyle Caldwell

Online Investment Journalist (Association of Investment Companies Media Awards)

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor at interactive investor

2023.

Kyle Caldwell

Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year (Association of Investment Companies)

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor at interactive investor

2022.

Richard Hunter

Best Broadcast Journalist (Association of Investment Companies Media Awards)

2022.

Lee Wild

Outstanding Individual Achievement at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy at ii

2019.

Kyle Caldwell

Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year (Association of Investment Companies)

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor at interactive investor

2018.

City of London Wealth Management Awards

Best Market Newsletter

2017.

Kyle Caldwell

Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year (Association of Investment Companies)

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor at interactive investor

ii awards | Journalism awards