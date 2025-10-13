10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 10 October 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Chased back to the top of the table from third place the week before, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) has now been the most-bought stock in ISAs on the ii platform for three of the past four weeks. Still within sight of recent record highs, non-executive director Paulo Cesar Silva splashed out almost half-a-million-pounds on Rolls shares last week.

This top 10 typically includes at least one small-cap share that’s flavour of the month, bit this week is unusual in that all the new entries are large-caps.

Rolls is now the fifth-largest company in the FTSE 100 index. HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), second-biggest UK-listed company, is new in at number four. Investors took advantage of a sell-off on news it intends to take Hang Seng Bank private by purchasing HK$106 billion (£10.2 billion) of shares in the business it does not already own. The deal values Hang Seng Bank at over HK$290 billion.

After knocking on the door of the top 10 last time, Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is in at number five. Shares had rallied through the week until the wider market sell-off on Friday when President Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs. That came a day after two analysts issued updates to their price targets, both agreeing on 400p, although JP Morgan cut its rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’. Deutsche Bank still rates the shares a buy.

Paper and packaging firm Mondi (LSE:MNDI) features in this list for the first time. It comes after the shares slumped from 1,050p to a low of 859p following weaker-than-expected third-quarter profit. Given oversupply in key markets, management expects challenging trading conditions to persist for the rest of this financial year. In response, analysts at Morgan Stanley said: “Valuations are undemanding but a re-rating is unlikely near-term, in our view, as the demand recovery is pushed to the right.”

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) has been absent here for well over a month, but investors were excited by a rally to a new 10-year high. Shares hit 86.64p amid relief that the bank will avoid a PPI-type hit in relation to the mis-selling of car finance. However, some in the City believe there is a risk that uncertainty will continue until the consultation period ends in November.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is the only US stock in this week’s top 10. Its share price soared by a third last week on news of a multi-year deal with OpenAI. AMD will supply the ChatGPT firm with AI chips, potentially generating over $100 billion of revenue for the US company. The latest rally means the company has tripled in value since the April tariff crash.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

UK income trusts City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) and Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL) have entered the top 10 table as FTSE 100 shares continue to surge.

Temple Bar, whose shares have beaten all other UK income funds and trusts so far in 2025, looks to target underpriced shares, while City of London is known, among other things, for a long record of increasing its dividends. Both recently traded on share price dividend yields north of 4%, though the sheer popularity of the trusts means shares in both also trade on premiums to the value of their underlying portfolios.

Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) tops the table, as it has done every week since early July.

Interest rates were held at 4% at the Bank of England’s last meeting in September, with the fund’s yield closely linked to the base rate. Money market funds may be held inside SIPPs, ISAs or general trading accounts.

Global tracker funds of different stripes remained popular, with the HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9), Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) and Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) funds all in the top 10. These offer cheap exposure to a portfolio of global shares: the HSBC fund has a yearly charge of 0.13%, while the Vanguard fund has a cost of 0.23% and Fidelity Index World charges 0.12 per cent.

Global trackers tend to have substantial exposure to the US equity market, but a more UK-focused global fund remains popular. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15), which has a fifth of its portfolio in bonds, has roughly half of its equity exposure in the US, with around a quarter in the UK.

Investors also continued to focus on tech and growth stocks, via the L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT). The latter focuses on future trends, from e-commerce to artificial intelligence, with top holdings including SpaceX, MercadoLibre and Amazon.

Exiting the table this week is Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30).

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.