10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 13 June 2025
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
16th June 2025 10:49
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Up 1
2
New
3
New
4
Up 6
5
Down 4
6
Up 3
7
New
8
Unchanged
9
Down 2
10
Down 5
After being toppled by BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) the previous week, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) regains first place in this week’s list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. The aero engineer made another record high last Tuesday, the day before analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target for Rolls shares to 935p from 860p.
Three companies knocking on the door the week before have pushed deep into the top 10 this time. The first is Metals One (LSE:MET1), which was down in 13th spot last time. Since peaking at 55p a month ago, the shares were below 9p briefly midweek as investors assessed the firm’s latest update on its acquisition of Swales Gold Property in Nevada, although there appeared no obvious reason for the share price weakness.
“We are delighted to confirm the first stage in formally closing the Swales Gold Property acquisition, which marks a pivotal step in our strategic expansion into the US gold sector,” said chair Craig Moulton. The company will “shortly commence its Phase 1 exploration programme at Swales”.
- Insider: Diageo director deals as stock tipped to bounce
- AIM at 30: the best-performing AIM shares over the decades
BP (LSE:BP.) smashed its way back into the top 10 having lost its place the previous week for the first time since March. Up from 12th place to number three, the oil major’s share price is within sight of 400p again as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran. The price of oil is now up at levels rarely seen since February.
Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is the third new entry, although it’s no stranger to the top 10, having spent just one week out of the most-bought list in the past nine weeks. The mining firm surged from 14th to seventh place as its recovery from the April low at 205p continued. Shares were up just over 1% during what was a flat week for the FTSE 100, helped by tips from two City brokers.
- Why Glencore shares are still undervalued
Deutsche Bank thinks the shares could be worth 400p, while Jefferies believes the sum-of-the-parts valuation is 477p. The sector is likely to remain volatile in the near term, but rerating potential means Glencore is among the latter’s top picks in the sector.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Company Name
Place change
1
Unchanged
2
Up 3
3
Up 1
4
Down 2
5
Up 1
6
Up 2
7
Down 4
8
Up 2
9
Unchanged
10
Down 3
Following a successful debt raise, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT) rose up three places to be the second-most bought fund last week.
The fund, which invests in energy storage and efficiency assets such as batteries, said that it had secured a new $260 million (£191 million) loan to directly fund construction and operation of its clean energy projects.
This means that the fund group behind the trust – Onyx – has ended its formal sale process. The shares have risen 8.5% over the past five trading days.
- Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: June 2025
- Why this part of the market is where the value is
The rest of the most-bought collectives list was full of the usual suspects: Royal London Short Term Money Market in first place, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity in third and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) in fifth.
Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) was still popular. The income investment trust yields 8.4% and trades on a -20% discount. Another income favourite, City of London, was in seventh place, yielding 4.2% from UK-listed income shares.
Market cap weighted tracker funds were popular as usual, with HSBC FTSE All-World Index and L&G Global Technology Index trust in sixth and eighth place respectively. Rounding off the list last week were Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI).
There were no new entries.
