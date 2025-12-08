10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 5 December 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) completes a second week at top spot in our list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform.

After finishing November with an 8.5% loss and following news that the head of its Power Systems unit had sold £2 million of shares in the company, Rolls shares attracted buying interest.

Perhaps investors were relieved to see Bank of America repeat its buy rating and raise its price target for the aero engineer to 1,615p from 1,440p. On Friday, shares hit their highest in over a fortnight before ending the week just off their best levels, although they’re still up 87% so far this year.

Rolls was chased hard by BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) which climbed six places to second position. Like Rolls, the defence contractor also had a terrible November, losing almost 12%. But bargain hunting meant the shares did at least end Friday with a weekly gain of 1.4%.

There’s only one stock outside the FTSE 350 index in this week’s list. Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR), whichlast appeared the top 10 in August and in the Spring, is the highest new entry as investors picked up stock at prices not seen in over a year.

Shares in the Alaska-focused oi land gas company ended the week with a 17% loss following an update on its Dubhe-1 well. Pantheon said the final cost for drilling and completing was about $33 million, more than double the $15 million it estimated in May. Some of the extra money was spent on a pilot hole to collect core samples.

Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) is in at number eight this time, marking only its second appearance in this list following a couple of weeks here in October. Investors remain excited about the price of silver around a record high and predictions of further gains for gold in 2026.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is back after a week’s break following a well-received capital markets day – it’s first since 2022 - that sent its share price to a 10-month high. As well as new multi-year guidance and copper growth targets, investors also liked the emphasis was on low capex growth, with third-party capital tipped to de-risk the larger projects that carry added complexity.

Diageo (LSE:DGE) is finding it impossible to shake off that sinking feeling as the share price extended its downtrend to a fresh 10-year low. The latest sell-off was triggered by UBS, which cut its rating on the drinks giant to neutral from buy and chopped 400p off its price target to 1,850p.

The broker said it expected the shares to continue trading at a discount to staples peers – currently 20% - “until US spirits recover or portfolio restructuring materialises”.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) fund has shot back up the bestsellers list as investors continue to favour global equity trackers.

The fund moves up by six slots to fourth place while the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) fund remains in ninth place.

Two of Vanguard’s popular LifeStrategy funds - 80% and 100% equity - are still in the list, though they slip back slightly, while passive tech play L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) remains in fifth place.

Meanwhile, the Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) cash fund continues to look unshakeable in top spot.

Elsewhere, there’s still some sign of bargain hunters picking up investment trusts on valuations that look depressed, at least relative to recent history.

Note the presence of 3i Group Ord (LSE:III), which has seen its shares trade on enormous premiums for much of this year. That premium has receded somewhat in recent weeks thanks to a disappointing update from major holding Action, though it has started to recover in recent days. It was 14% on 5 December.

A more obviously ‘cheap’ trust, Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), still appears in the list. The shares trade on a 30% discount to net asset value (NAV).

Meanwhile, City of London Ord (LSE:CTY), the UK income trust whose shares have tended to trade on a small premium to NAV, re-enters the list. Shares in the trust, known for its lengthy record of increased dividend payouts, currently come with a 4.1% yield.

A few other trusts, NextEnergy Solar Ord (LSE:NESF), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL), sit just outside the top 10 this week.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.